Westlake football suspends practice for a week due to COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District has suspended football practice at all levels of the Westlake football program for a week after four positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Westlake’s upcoming varsity game against Bowie, previously scheduled for Oct. 16, has been moved to Nov. 13. The positive cases are within the entire Westlake football program, not just varsity, a district spokesperson said in an email.

“Eanes ISD administrators worked with Austin Public Health and Athletic Director/Head Coach Todd Dodge over the weekend and agreed to follow APH’s recommendation to suspend all football activities for one week, out of an abundance of caution,” a release said.

Staff will begin a deep-clean of all athletic facilities Monday, the release says.

Westlake’s varsity team played at San Marcos on Friday night.

In recent weeks, Stony Point, Westwood, Weiss and Taylor have decided to pause football activities after positive tests within the football program.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

