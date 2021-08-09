Westlake football begins quest for rare state championship 3-peat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Defending UIL 6A Division I state football champion Westlake opened practice Monday morning and to say the Chaparrals have a lot going on this season is an understatement.

The Chaparrals are looking for a third straight state championship, legendary coach Todd Dodge will retire following the season and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is one of the most highly-regarded quarterbacks in the nation.

“Ready to do something Westlake has never done, it’s only happened a couple of times in Texas history, back-to-back-to-back state championships,” said Klubnik. “We’re all really excited for the season, I couldn’t sleep last night, I woke up so many times, just so excited to be out here again.”

Klubnik threw for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 583 yards and 15 TDs during a 2020 season that catapulted him onto the national radar for college football coaches. His top target also returns in junior receiver Jaden Greathouse, who led the team with 69 catches for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Up front, the Chaps are led by senior offensive lineman Connor Robertson who committed to Texas over the summer.

A three-peat for Westlake would mean Dodge would walk away with seven titles, winning four in his seven seasons at Southlake Carroll including a stretch of going 79-1 from 2002 to 2006.

“I got up this morning, a little bit different feeling,” said Dodge. “I want to attack this season and get this group understanding that we’re not entitled to anything, we’ve got to come make our own way, but it was a great day to be out here.”

The Chaps open the season at Temple on Aug. 27. All Westlake regular season football game will be streamed live on KXAN.com.