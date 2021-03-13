Westlake basketball falls short of 6A championship to Duncanville

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake came up a little bit short in the 6A championship against Duncanville 66-53.

The Chaps and Panthers were in a back and forth battle in the first half, Chaps star KJ Adams scored five straight points in the second quarter. Westlake trailed at halftime 23-20.

The second half began in the same way, with Duncanville and Westlake trading baskets. At one point, the Chaps led 31-30 late in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter is where things turned in the Panthers favor, SMU signee Zuric Phelps scored the first basket of the final period and Duncanville kept rolling from there. Phelps led all scorers with 27 points.

Adams, who is heading to Kansas next year, finished the game with 20 points.