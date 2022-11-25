AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake stays on a roll after beating San Benito 44-7 in their third round matchup at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.

As is the theme in the playoffs for Westlake, the Chaparrals dominated San Benito from the outset.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Running back Jack Kayser had another fantastic game, rushing for 140 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Kayser ran for touchdowns from 18 yards and 50 yards in the first half, putting the Greyhounds on their heels.

Westlake’s defense was stout as well, as the Chaparrals did not allow an offensive touchdown from San Benito.

The 44-7 victory was Westlake’s 53rd win in a row, they also extended their playoff winning streak to 22 games.

Next up, Westlake will play San Antonio Brennan, 34-17 winners over Lake Travis, in the regional final.