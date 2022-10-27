AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake remains at the top of District 26-6A after shutting out Bowie 45-0 on Thursday night.

Bowie’s defense did an outstanding job of limiting Westlake in the first quarter, only allowing a field goal the entire period.

However, things opened up in the second quarter after Paxton Land was able to connect with Jaden Greathouse on a 60 yard touchdown pass to bring the Chaparrals lead to 10-0.

A few minutes later, Westlake scored again as Land connected with Greathouse from three yards out for a 17-0 lead.

That was the lead at halftime, but the scoring continued for the Chaparrals as Land found Keaton Kubecka for a 20 yard touchdown pass to put Westlake up 24-0.

Paxton Land was in the zone, particularly in the 2nd half as Westlake’s QB1 threw five touchdowns on the night. Land also threw for 317 yards.

The receivers put up huge numbers for the Chaparrals.

Jaden Greathouse had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Kubecka also caught a touchdown, which was one of his nine receptions for 148 yards total.

It wasn’t just the offense that performed at an elite level, as the Westlake defense had their second consecutive shutout.

The big highlight defensively came late in the 4th quarter, as Westlake’s defense put some points on the board for the first time of the night.

Tommy McIntyre intercepted a pass and returned it for a 77 yard touchdown to give Westlake the 45-0 lead.

Westlake improves to 9-0 overall, 7-0 in District 26-6A.

Westlake will host Buda Johnson next Friday for their final regular season home game. That game will be streamed live on kxan.com, kickoff is set for 7:30pm.