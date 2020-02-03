Westlake community raises over $20K for beloved coach who died from cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake football community is grieving the loss of an assistant coach that died from cancer. Doug Wilson, 46, died from complications of esophageal cancer over the weekend.

Wilson was a longtime offensive line and running game coach for the Chaparrals impacting hundreds of Westlake students.

A local family with 13 years of experience in the Westlake football program is giving back to Wilson’s family with a GoFundMe page, and the community has responded in heartwarming fashion.

The page was created by Westlake freshman Trevor Sbrocco and older brother Blake Sbrocco to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. Both are members of the Westlake football team past and present. Brian Sbrocco, the boys’ father, said they were just determined to help in some way.

The page was created on Saturday, Feb. 1. As of Monday evening, the boys had already raised $20,255 toward a goal of $25,000 for the Wilson family.

On the GoFundMe page, Blake Sbrocco, Westlake Class of 2019, wrote that Wilson “was an incredible mentor, coach, friend, and a second father-figure to so many, including myself.”

It’s clear that many in the Westlake community feel the same way.

If you are fortunate enough to be able to donate, I ask that you please join my little brother and I in helping our beloved Wilson family during this difficult time. Let us all come together and give back to a family and a man who only gave throughout the duration of his life. https://t.co/GjfOsnOyPE — Blake Sbrocco (@BlakeSbrocco) February 2, 2020

Westlake won the 6A-Division 2 State Championship in December with Wilson coaching on the sideline. Brian Sbrocco says Chaps head coach Todd Dodge presented Wilson with his state championship ring last week.

At Monday’s UIL realignment event in Austin, Dodge said that many people in the community were unaware of Wilson’s battle. Wilson was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and didn’t miss a football game.

“[Wilson was] The toughest human being. Love his wife and his two children very, very deeply. Great family man. A lot of people in our community didn’t know this was going on. He was very private in his battle and he wanted us to be private with him as a football family,” Dodge said.

Trevor Sbrocco, a freshman at Westlake, called Wilson a friend.

“He got the most out of every kid from every practice. He was not only my coach, but he was one of my good friends,” Sbrocco said.

Wilson’s life will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 8.