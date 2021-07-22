Westlake coach Todd Dodge to retire at end of 2021 football season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake football coach Todd Dodge will retire at the end of the 2021 Texas high school football season, the coach announced Thursday morning in a press conference at the school.

The legendary coach in Texas football will try to finish out his head coaching career with a third straight state championship with Westlake. The Chaparrals won the 6A-D1 championship last season and the 6A-D2 trophy in 2019, ending a 23-year drought since the program’s first title in 1996.

Dodge is a six-time state champion, winning back-to-back 6A titles at Westlake. Dodge won four 5A state championships at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s. Westlake has three state championships in 10 appearances.

