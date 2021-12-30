Westlake Coach Todd Dodge named national coach of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School Coach Todd Dodge was named National Football Coach of the Year by High School Football America and the National High School Coaches Association.

Dodge led his team to a third consecutive Texas high school football championship this year, with a 40-21 win over Denton Guyer in the Class 6A Division II title game. HSFA says this makes seven titles for Dodge overall, who also won four at Southlake Carroll, outside of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Before this season began, Dodge announced it would be his last. He’s won a total of 233 games in his 23-year career as a high school coach, HSFA says, and he’s going into retirement on a 40-game win streak.

Dodge played high school football at Port Arthur High School, HSFA says, and went on to play at the University of Texas, too.

He was one of three finalists up for the award, the other two being Kevin Creasy of Oakland High School in Tennessee and Jason Negro of St. John Bosco High School in California.