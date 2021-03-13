Westlake basketball playing in state championship game for first time in school history — how to watch it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is Westlake a football or a basketball school?

“It’s both,” Jaden Greathouse said. “It’s whatever we want it to be.”

On Saturday, the Chaps hope to solidify the school’s position as a basketball power when they play for their first ever basketball state championship.

Westlake will play Duncanville for the 6A title. The Panthers are not only the defending state champs, they also handed the Chaps their only defeat of the season, a 77-67 loss in November.

For Greathouse, it’d be his second ring in three months. In January, he helped the Chaps win their second straight state title in football as a receiver. Now, he’s a guard on the first Westlake basketball team to ever reach the state championship game.

“The journey is hard, either way,” Greathouse said about playing for state in both football and basketball. “The amount of work that you put in obviously shows.”

While this is the school’s first appearance in the final game of the year, it’s been a long time coming. Along with winning six straight district titles, the Chaps have made a habit of making deep playoff runs. They lost to Allen in the 2018 state semfinals. In 2019, the Chaps lost in the regional quarterfinals, and they fell in the regional finals in 2017 and 2016.

“Probably relief, at least for me as a coach,” head coach Robert Lucero said when asked how it felt to finally break through to the title game. “The guys, a lot of excitement, also.”

Like in years past, Westlake is anchored by a D1 prospect. This year, it’s Kansas signee KJ Adams leading the way. But even with a seemingly limitless basketball future, Adams is still locked in on winning the program’s first championship.

“It would probably mean the world to me right now,” Adams said. “This year, I focused on not really looking too much ahead because if you look too much ahead, you’re gonna miss the things that you’re in right now. This has been my biggest focus all year, and I think once I achieve that, I think I’d really leave this year with peace.”

History is also on the line, not just for Westlake, but for all of the Austin area. No Central Texas school has ever won a basketball championship in the state’s largest classification, and the last team to even play for it was Austin High in 1960.

If the Chaps are able to pull it off, they’ll join the 2017-18 Allen team that beat them in the state semifinals and the 1998-99 Duncanville team as the just the third school in state history to win both a football and basketball title in the state’s largest classification in the same academic year.

The game tips off at 7:00 pm from the Alamodome in San Antonio, and will be shown on FSN and the Fox Sports Go app.

