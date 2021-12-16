Westlake aims to send off head coach, seniors into the sunset with a state championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 39 up and 39 down for the defending two-time state champion Westlake Chaparrals who are gearing up to face 14-1 Denton Guyer Saturday night in the 6A Division II state championship game.

Westlake has remained undefeated, winning 39 games in a row, dating back to late 2019.

There is a lot surrounding the game this year, the Chaps are going for the three-peat but the game will have an added sense of finality due to their legendary head coach Todd Dodge’s retirement following the contest.

Dodge is hoping his distinguished career will have an exclamation point with another state championship, but up to this week, he has embraced every moment of his final year.

“I have personally, just absolutely soaked in everything that’s been a part of this season, these players were in fifth grade when my staff and myself got here,” Dodge said. “For me, this week, it’s just trying not to get ahead of ourselves.”

Dodge is pretty familiar with state championship week, he’s a six-time state champion, who won four 5A state championships at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s.

He’s won 103 games as a coach at Westlake, surpassing his win total from his time coaching Southlake Carroll by 15.

As for his team, Westlake is led by several stars on offense. Running back Jack Keyser brings the speed, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse leads that very talented position group, and the offensive line is led by University of Texas commit, senior Connor Robertson.

However, the biggest name for Westlake is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is a Clemson commit and threw over 300 yards and five touchdown passes in the Chaps 45-14 win over Katy in the state semifinals.

Klubnik was at the helm when Westlake won the 6A Division 1 championship last season.

“It’s so exciting, just getting another week to prepare to go into AT&T Stadium and it’s a good way to kind of end my career and it’ll be awesome,” Klubnik said.

Westlake has been dominant throughout the playoffs, beating Hutto 54-9, New Braunfels 70-7, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 56-0, Vandegrift 70-7, and Katy 45-14.

Those scores aren’t causing any big heads around the Chaps program, as the players are still laser-focused on the ultimate goal.

“We’re going to need a great week of preparation and to just have the right mindset and then come out on Saturday,” Klubnik added.

The 6A Division II championship between Westlake and Denton Guyer will kickoff Saturday night in AT&T Stadium at 7pm.