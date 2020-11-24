Well-rested Longhorns host Iowa State — the Big 12’s top team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are fully rested, but will they ready for No. 15 Iowa State?

Tom Herman’s team was allotted extra days to recover and prepare for the Cyclones after last week’s game against Kansas was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Jayhawks. Iowa State has momentum on its side.

The Cyclones lead the Big 12 standings after emphatically dismissing Kansas State on Saturday 45-0 to move 6-1 in the conference. Texas (5-2, 4-2) must beat the Cyclones to stay in the conference contender conversation. A loss would completely eliminate the Longhorns with three losses in the Big 12.

“I want to say it got our guys’ attention, but they’ve had our attention. The minute the game was announced on Wednesday that we were not going to be able to play Kansas…our players went immediately into preparation mode for Iowa State. You can’t help but have a ton of respect and attention paid to Iowa State and the things that they’ve been able to do over the last few weeks,” Herman said.

Overall, the Longhorns are 8-1 at home against Iowa State. The Cyclones won in Ames last season with a last-second field goal, 23-21.

It will be 20 days between games when the Longhorns kick off against Iowa State after the scheduled bye week and the Kansas postponement.