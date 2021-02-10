Welcome to Round Rock, Texas Rangers announce Express coaching staff

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers will turn to Kenny Holmberg to manage the Round Rock Express for the 2021 season. The Express officially returned to the Rangers organization Tuesday on a 10-year Professional Development License. The agreement will keep the Rangers in Round Rock through the 2030 season.

This will be Holmberg’s coached debut at the Triple-A level. He’ll be joined by pitching coach Bill Simas, hitting coach Chase Lambin, athletic trainer Carlos Olivas and strength and conditioning coach Wade Lamont.

While Holmberg is new to Triple-A, this will be his 13th season with the Rangers. Holmberg worked with Rangers prospects at the Alternate Training Site in Arlington, as well as the Fall Developmental League in Arizona.

He has a 207-172 (.546) managerial record while leading his clubs to the postseason in four his six managerial campaigns, including a Northwest League championship series appearance in 2018.

Holmberg spent four seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization after being drafted in the 22nd round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

More information on the 2021 schedule, league structure, roster and tickets will be announced in the near future, the organization says.