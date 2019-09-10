Weiss-Rouse square off in KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — In their second season of varsity football, Weiss High School is beginning to figure things out.

The Wolves, under head coach Tommy Aultman, made program history with the school’s first varsity football win in the season opener against Leander, 23-14.

This week, Weiss hosts Rouse in the KBVO Big Game of the Week Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville. The broadcast can be found on KBVO and live-streamed on KXAN.com.

Rouse is still in search of its first win after a close loss to Anderson High School in last week. The Raiders, coached by Joshua Mann, will be eager to gain some momentum as they near district play in the coming weeks.

Players to watch

Weiss: Quarterback Jackson Sandlin and Tavian Cord appear to be Weiss’ main playmakers. Cord has three touchdowns this season — two rushing and one receiving.

Rouse: Senior quarterback Jack Winguard is the key to the Raiders’ offense. Winguard leads the team in passing and rushing after two weeks.

