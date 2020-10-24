Week 9: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — There were several key district battles on the Central Texas high school football schedule this week.

Lake Travis’ offense continues to dominate during the early portion of the 2020 season behind sophomore quarterback Bo Edmundson and a potent rushing attack.

Lake Travis defeated Austin High 62-20 on homecoming night from Cavalier Stadium to stay undefeated.

Lampasas kept control of its district with a 36-18 win at home against LBJ. Here’s a full list of the week nine scores from across Texas.

Texas High School Football Scores (AP)

Abbott 58, Coolidge 0

Abilene 27, Odessa Permian 25

Abilene Cooper 69, Granbury 7

Addison Trinity 42, Bullard Brook Hill 0

Aldine Davis 41, Aldine 0

Alief Hastings 19, Alvin 8

Alpha Omega 44, Logos Prep 8

Alvord 41, Tioga 7

Amarillo 57, Amarillo Caprock 3

Amherst 46, Cotton Center 0

Anahuac 22, Buna 14

Anderson-Shiro 42, Kountze 0

Argyle 56, Terrell 19

Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 10

Arlington Bowie 19, Arlington Lamar 13

Arlington Grace Prep 26, Waco Reicher 6

Arlington Martin 11, South Grand Prairie 8

Arlington Seguin 43, Waco University 0

Austin Hyde Park 62, Austin LASA 0

Austin Regents 55, Brownsville St. Joseph 0

Austin St. Michael 34, Boerne Geneva 12

Austin TSD 70, St Augustine 25

Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 0

Avalon 33, Milford 18

Azle 73, Saginaw 0

Ballinger 47, Ingram Moore 6

Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Bangs 48, Sonora 14

Barbers Hill 31, Humble Kingwood Park 10

Baytown Christian 61, Lake Jackson Brazosport 33

Beaumont United 26, Friendswood 16

Bells 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 3

Bellville 67, Brookshire Royal 0

Belton 26, Copperas Cove 14

Benjamin 70, Chillicothe 30

Blanket 52, Sidney 28

Blum 52, Bynum 7

Boerne-Champion 27, Castroville Medina Valley 7

Boling 34, Hitchcock 14

Borden County 66, Whiteface 0

Brady 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Brenham 47, Bastrop 3

Brock 49, Boyd 14

Brookesmith 60, Rising Star 8

Brownsville Hanna 20, San Benito 13

Brownsville Lopez 14, PSJA Memorial 8

Brownwood 47, Alvarado 14

Bryan St. Joseph 65, Bellville Faith 8

Buda Hays 35, San Marcos 7

Buda Johnson def. SA McCollum, forfeit

Burnet def. Taylor, forfeit

Bushland 37, Dalhart 21

CC Calallen def. Alice, forfeit

CC Flour Bluff 34, Gregory-Portland 12

CC John Paul 34, Austin Brentwood 14

CC London def. Santa Gertrudis Academy, forfeit

CC Moody 33, CC Carroll 22

CC Tuloso-Midway 21, Beeville Jones 19

Caddo Mills 29, Nevada Community 11

Calvert 51, Chester 6

Carrizo Springs 22, Pearsall 17

Carrollton Turner 13, Dallas Samuell 12

Carthage 51, Rusk 7

Cedar Hill 38, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

Cedar Park 82, Austin Anderson 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 38, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24

Celina 40, Van Alstyne 9

Childress 48, Tulia 7

China Spring 70, Robinson 0

Christoval 43, Eldorado 20

Cibolo Steele 22, New Braunfels 21

Cisco 27, Coleman 0

Cleburne 76, Joshua 31

Clyde 33, Early 20

Coahoma 60, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Colleyville Heritage 48, N. Richland Hills Richland 42, OT

Columbus 51, Hempstead 26

Comanche 26, Millsap 15

Cooper 28, Honey Grove 6

Coppell 35, Plano 33

Corsicana 20, Forney 10

Crawford 27, Bosqueville 20

Crosby 24, Dayton 0

Crowell 68, Paducah 50

Cuero 38, Navasota 21

Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Lakes 28

Dallas Carter 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 30

Dallas Covenant 37, Tyler Gorman 7

Dallas Jesuit 55, Richardson Pearce 34

Dallas Spruce 34, Dallas Conrad 8

Dallas Wilson 28, Dallas White 26

De Soto 42, Waxahachie 6

Decatur 35, Springtown 28

Deer Park 44, Pasadena Memorial 20

Devine 63, Bandera 0

Deweyville 27, Evadale 6

Dime Box 64, Buckholts 37

Dripping Springs 48, New Braunfels Canyon 21

Dumas 48, Hereford 10

Duncanville 56, Waco 9

EP Andress 55, EP Bowie 0

EP Burges 42, EP Jefferson 0

EP Chapin 57, EP Hanks 30

EP Irvin 40, El Paso 0

EP Parkland 35, EP El Dorado 33

EP Riverside 37, Clint Mountain View 0

East Bernard 44, El Maton Tidehaven 14

East Chambers 45, Kirbyville 7

Eastland 55, Jacksboro 20

Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio Grande City 28

Edna 38, Palacios 21

El Campo 42, Bay City 8

Elysian Fields def. Ore City, forfeit

Emory Rains def. Commerce, forfeit

FW Brewer 36, Crowley 14

FW Lake Country 61, FW Calvary 14

FW Nolan 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0

FW North Side 22, FW South Hills 20

FW Paschal 30, FW Chisholm Trail 22

FW Southwest 34, FW Trimble Tech 0

FW Southwest Christian 14, Fort Worth Christian 8

Falls City 42, Agua Dulce 7

Farmersville 48, Wills Point 21

Farwell 40, Stinnett West Texas 6

Ferris 20, Hillsboro 17

Fischer Canyon Lake 20, Fredericksburg 14

Forsan 56, Haskell 14

Fort Bend Christian 49, Victoria St. Joseph 8

Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Austin 7

Fredericksburg Heritage 66, Bulverde Bracken 19

Frisco 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15

Frisco Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Independence 21

Galena Park North Shore 55, Beaumont West Brook 14

Garden City 52, TLC Midland 0

Garland Naaman Forest 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 10

Georgetown 37, Pflugerville Hendrickson 33

Georgetown East View 39, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Geronimo Navarro 24, Wimberley 22

Giddings 18, Smithville 15

Gilmer 35, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14

Glen Rose def. Venus, forfeit

Gordon 52, Three Way 6

Granger 18, Burton 12

Grapevine 74, Carrollton Creekview 0

Groom def. Hart, forfeit

Gunter def. Blue Ridge, forfeit

Hallettsville 42, Yoakum 13

Haltom 31, Weatherford 10

Happy 62, Turkey Valley 28

Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6

Harlingen South 44, Donna North 13

Hawkins 33, Price Carlisle 31

Hawley 21, Anson 20

Hemphill 62, Warren 16

Hermleigh 62, Rotan 14

High Island 16, Sabine Pass 8

Holland 56, Rosebud-Lott 6

Holliday 15, Nocona 0

Hooks 28, De Kalb 7

Houston King 49, Humble Kingwood 14

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 28

Huffman Hargrave 22, Splendora 7

Hull-Daisetta 62, Burkeville 8

Huntsville 36, Bryan Rudder 17

Idalou 56, Stanton 8

Iola 51, Milano 6

Jacksonville 59, Hallsville 44

Jasper 42, Shepherd 6

Jayton 46, Guthrie 0

Joaquin 32, Shelbyville 14

Jonesboro 48, Zephyr 0

Katy Seven Lakes 14, Katy Morton Ranch 13, OT

Katy Tompkins 28, Katy Taylor 0

Keller Central 21, Keller 17

Kennedale 56, FW Western Hills 7

Kerens 31, Axtell 0

Kerrville Tivy 17, Lockhart 3

Kilgore 35, Henderson 9

Klein Oak 26, Klein Collins 0

Knox City 55, Vernon Northside 4

La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14

La Porte 23, Baytown Sterling 20

Ladonia Fannindel 53, Forestburg 6

Lago Vista 42, Comfort 21

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 51, Fruitvale 6

Lake Belton 39, Jordan 21

Lake Travis 62, Austin High 20

Lake Worth 44, Burkburnett 14

Lamesa Klondike 48, Ackerly Sands 0

Lampasas 36, Austin LBJ 18

Laredo United 31, Laredo United South 3

League City Clear Creek 40, Clear Brook 7

Leakey 62, McDade 12

Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 20

Lewisville Marcus 55, Lewisville Flower Mound 14

Lewisville The Colony 42, Frisco Centennial 24

Liberty Hill 42, Austin Crockett 0

Linden-Kildare 52, Big Sandy 0

Livingston 21, Vidor 7

Llano 42, Blanco 26

Lometa 52, Evant 40

Longview 49, West Mesquite 24

Longview Pine Tree 24, Marshall 7

Loraine 48, Olfen 0

Lorena 28, Cameron Yoe 20

Lubbock Christian 36, Lubbock Trinity 6

Lubbock Cooper 17, Canyon Randall 7

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 64, Amarillo San Jacinto 42

Lueders-Avoca 51, Moran 0

Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 23

Lyford 52, La Villa 6

Magnolia 65, Cleveland 12

Mansfield Timberview 46, Burleson 27

Manvel 49, Angleton 28

Marble Falls Faith 64, Concordia 14

Mathis 30, Goliad 29

May 66, Baird 16

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Kennedale Fellowship 0

McKinney North 34, Tyler 24

McLean 64, Claude 54

Melissa 56, Carrollton Ranchview 16

Merkel 36, Dublin 15

Mesquite Poteet 58, Dallas Hillcrest 23

Miami 70, Lefors 24

Midland 26, Odessa 14

Midland Greenwood 17, Snyder 14

Midlothian Heritage 31, Waco La Vega 21

Miles 57, Menard 20

Mineola 70, Howe 7

Mission 51, Edinburg 7

Mission Sharyland 34, McAllen Rowe 24

Monahans 35, Pecos 19

Montgomery Lake Creek 39, Fulshear 7

Muenster Sacred Heart 24, FW Temple Christian 16

Nazareth 66, Kress 50

Needville 42, Freeport Brazosport 13

New Deal 48, Tahoka 0

New London West Rusk 42, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 12

Newcastle 30, Perrin-Whitt 18

North Dallas 22, Dallas Pinkston 14

North Mesquite 23, Mesquite Horn 21

O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0

Olton 58, Sanford-Fritch 28

Orange Grove 56, Aransas Pass 27

Orangefield 22, Bridge City 0

PSJA 14, PSJA Southwest 13

Palestine 42, Athens 6

Palmer def. Blooming Grove, forfeit

Panhandle 62, Boys Ranch 0

Paris 35, Kaufman 21

Paris North Lamar 47, Pittsburg 6

Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 13

Penelope 44, Aquilla 12

Petrolia def. Era, forfeit

Pflugerville Connally 56, Gatesville 21

Pineland West Sabine 48, Colmesneil 28

Plains 14, Seagraves 7

Plano John Paul II 24, Midland Christian 13

Pleasanton 30, Uvalde 7

Port Arthur Memorial 35, Galveston Ball 21

Port Neches-Groves 22, Nederland 21

Post 69, Floydada 0

Pottsboro def. Bonham, forfeit

Rankin 52, Lenorah Grady 0

Red Oak 45, Mansfield Legacy 21

Richardson 21, Irving Nimitz 12

Richardson Berkner 21, Irving 10

Richardson Lake Highlands 44, Irving MacArthur 19

Richland Springs 46, Mullin 0

Roby 67, Aspermont 34

Rockport-Fulton 49, CC West Oso 0

Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 27

Rogers 59, Riesel 13

Round Rock 31, Hutto 7

SA Alamo Heights 28, Floresville 17

SA Castle Hills 79, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 33

SA Central Catholic 28, Houston St. Pius X 27

SA Christian 38, Austin St. Dominic Savio 21

SA Harlandale 32, Kyle Lehman 7

SA Northside Brennan 24, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Warren 41, SA Northside Jay 10

SA Reagan 66, LEE 0

SA Roosevelt 43, SA MacArthur 28

SA Wagner 54, SA East Central 7

Sabinal 37, Benavides 12

Sabinal 46, Benavides 12

Saint Jo 63, TLCA Arlington 0

San Angelo Central 35, Wolfforth Frenship 7

San Diego 50, Falfurrias 0

San Saba 47, De Leon 0

Sanger 34, Krum 26

Santa Anna 108, Lingleville 63

Sealy 42, Sweeny 7

Seguin 47, SA Veterans Memorial 14

Seminole 20, Borger 7

Shallowater 52, Kermit 7

Sherman 45, Wylie East 7

Sierra Blanca 59, Sanderson 30

Silsbee 24, Hamshire-Fannett 2

Sinton 35, Ingleside 6

Smithson Valley 34, Schertz Clemens 7

Smyer 38, Bovina 33

Snook 50, Bartlett 6

Spring 49, Aldine Eisenhower 2

Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28

Stafford 27, West Columbia 17

Stamford def. Colorado City, forfeit

Stephenville 49, Waxahachie Life 13

Sterling City 38, Westbrook 28

Stratford 26, Gruver 12

Strawn 64, Gustine 0

Sudan 42, Ropesville Ropes 35

Sundown 30, Hale Center 0

Temple 44, Bryan 7

Texas City 31, Santa Fe 6

The Woodlands Christian 45, Frassati Catholic 13

Thorndale 21, Thrall 19

Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

Timpson 63, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Tolar 24, Rio Vista 14

Tomball Memorial 64, Klein Cain 49

Tomball Rosehill 31, Bryan Brazos Christian 21

Trent def. Abilene Texas Leadership, forfeit

Tribe Consolidated 48, Austin NYOS 0

Trinidad 34, Bowie Gold-Burg 22

Troup 47, Grand Saline 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 75, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Tyler Chapel Hill def. Mabank, forfeit

Valley Mills def. Itasca, forfeit

Van 28, Bullard 18

Van Horn 52, Imperial Buena Vista 24

Van Vleck 40, Wallis Brazos 14

Veribest 62, Paint Rock 6

Victoria West 31, Victoria East 20

WF Rider 53, Wichita Falls 17

Waco Connally 56, Gatesville 21

Waco Live Oak Classical 56, Denton Calvary 21

Waskom 49, Harleton 0

Water Valley 56, Eden 6

Wellington 42, Clarendon 22

West Orange-Stark 27, Liberty 7

Wheeler 36, Memphis 20

Whitehouse 35, Nacogdoches 17

Whitharral 58, Lazbuddie 14

Wildorado def. Silverton, forfeit

Windthorst 47, Chico 0

Winnsboro 30, Mount Vernon 28

Winters 28, Goldthwaite 13

Woodville 35, Hardin 6

Yorktown 35, Louise 14

Zapata 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/