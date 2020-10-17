Week 8: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An extended high school football season is nearing the midway point of the regular season for the larger classifications as the 1A through 4A schools start gearing up for the postseason.
Below you can check out all the of the week eight scores from across Texas.
Texas High School Football scores
Abilene Cooper 54, Justin Northwest 21
Albany 61, Ranger 0
Aldine Eisenhower 37, Aldine Davis 0
Alice 28, Beeville Jones 14
Alief Taylor 41, Alief Elsik 0
Alpine 67, Tornillo 6
Amherst 48, Whitharral 43
Andrews 56, Big Spring 35
Anson 27, Forsan 23
Anton 70, Cotton Center 6
Aransas Pass 28, Goliad 19
Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Arlington Grace Prep 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 17
Arlington Martin 52, Arlington 21
Arlington Oakridge 28, Casady, Okla. 14
Aubrey 48, Sanger 25
Austin Bowie 35, Del Valle 22
Austin Brentwood 24, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Austin High 51, Austin Akins 14
Austin LBJ 35, Fredericksburg 13
Austin Regents 56, Boerne Geneva 28
Austin St. Michael 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 18
Austin Vandegrift 40, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14
Austin Veritas 44, Marble Falls Faith 30
Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0
Avalon 53, Bynum 8
Ballinger 41, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Bangs 47, Ingram Moore 15
Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Elgin 16
Bay Area Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 22
Beaumont United 32, Galveston Ball 7
Ben Bolt 23, Riviera Kaufer 0
Blanco 55, Luling 0
Blum 24, Covington 16
Boerne 30, Uvalde 6
Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20
Bovina 34, Ropesville Ropes 7
Boyd 46, Peaster 7
Brenham 28, Georgetown East View 27
Brock 56, Ponder 19
Bryan 28, Killeen Harker Heights 21
Bryan Allen Academy 72, Katy Faith West 10
Bryson 58, Perrin-Whitt 49
Buffalo 41, Clifton 23
Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21
Bullard Brook Hill 34, Anahuac 27
Bulverde Bracken 63, SA Atonement 0
Burleson 69, Joshua 14
Bushland 41, Amarillo River Road 7
CC Calallen 34, CC Miller 27
CC Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23
CC John Paul 28, Austin Hyde Park 14
Caddo Mills 70, Farmersville 14
Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0
Canyon Randall 59, Lubbock 0
Carrizo Springs 28, Bandera 7
Carthage 35, Jasper 18
Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17
Centerville 26, Groveton 20
Chico 33, Era 8
Chillicothe 78, Hart 32
Cisco 48, De Leon 6
Clint 62, Clint Mountain View 0
Coahoma 20, Stanton 16
Coldspring-Oakhurst 15, Elkhart 0
Coleman 28, Goldthwaite 7
College Station 24, New Caney Porter 14
Columbus 35, Yoakum 14
Commerce 49, Howe 0
Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7
Coolidge 57, Penelope 40
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Gregory-Portland 13
Crane 59, Anthony 0
Crawford 47, Rio Vista 0
Cushing 53, Overton 0
Cypress Bridgeland 35, Cypress Woods 28
Daingerfield 35, Redwater 10
Dalhart def. Littlefield, forfeit
Dallas Carter 25, Dallas Lincoln 21
Dallas First Baptist 52, Tyler Gorman 34
Dallas Highland Park 46, Rockwall 9
Dallas Kimball 34, Seagoville 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Plano Prestonwood 14
De Soto 62, Cedar Hill Trinity 29
Decatur 68, Lake Worth 28
Denton Braswell 44, Northwest Eaton 37
Diboll 50, Palestine Westwood 7
Dumas 42, Plainview 8
EP Austin 66, EP Bel Air 42
EP Eastwood 30, EP Franklin 26
Early 21, Breckenridge 0
East Bernard 20, Altair Rice 0
East Chambers 42, Buna 6
Eastland 31, Comanche 17
Edna 40, Mathis 20
El Campo 35, Freeport Brazosport 14
Euless Trinity 63, Saginaw Boswell 0
Everman 30, Arlington Seguin 28
FW Lake Country 42, Weatherford Christian 0
FW Nolan 41, FW All Saints 27
Falls City 56, Runge 20
Fort Bend Christian 56, Frassati Catholic 0
Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Northside 0
Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28
Franklin 63, Florence 6
Freer 54, Bloomington 0
Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14
Frisco Legacy Christian 46, FW Southwest Christian 19
Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco Memorial 51
Frisco Wakeland 45, Lewisville The Colony 13
Gainesville 49, Burkburnett 29
Galena Park North Shore 49, Manvel 14
Gatesville 17, Robinson 6
Georgetown 36, Manor 26
Giddings 35, Cuero 31
Gilmer 41, Pittsburg 6
Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0
Godley 35, Ferris 7
Gordon 79, Bluff Dale 34
Gorman 56, Lingleville 0
Graham 45, Iowa Park 21
Grand Prairie 47, Arlington Houston 19
Grandfalls-Royalty 72, TLC Midland 55
Grandview 58, West 14
Grapevine Faith 45, Flower Mound Coram Deo 31
Gruver def. Booker, forfeit
Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13
Haltom 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Hamlin 49, Roscoe 13
Happy 59, White Deer 44
Haskell 34, Colorado City 0
Hawkins 37, Frankston 33
Hawley 31, Stamford 16
Hearne 25, Thrall 0
Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0
Hitchcock 43, Hempstead 19
Holliday 49, Callisburg 7
Hondo 41, Devine 26
Hooks 49, Paris Chisum 12
Houston Second Baptist 56, The Woodlands Christian 24
Huffman Hargrave 49, Lumberton 21
Hull-Daisetta 24, Evadale 14
Humble 24, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Huntsville 17, Houston King 12
Idalou 42, Abernathy 14
Ingleside 44, Robstown 0
Ira 70, Rotan 18
Jacksboro 47, Dublin 7
Jayton 61, Garden City 15
Joaquin 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Jonesboro 78, Evant 31
Joshua Johnson County 64, Fort Worth THESA 18
Jourdanton 41, Universal City Randolph 20
Katy Cinco Ranch 21, Katy Mayde Creek 17
Katy Paetow 42, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Katy Taylor 49, Katy Seven Lakes 36
Keller Fossil Ridge 21, Little Elm 17
Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7
Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen Ellison 17
Kirbyville 14, Hardin 6
Klein Cain 37, Klein 30
Knox City 55, Crowell 8
La Feria 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
La Marque 10, Brookshire Royal 7
La Vernia 35, Somerset 17
Lake Travis 70, Buda Hays 35
Lamesa 28, Kermit 0
Lampasas 45, Burnet 7
League City Clear Springs 56, Houston Clear Lake 0
Leakey 56, Medina 6
Leander 48, Pflugerville 47
Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Connally 20
Lindale 35, Athens 16
Livingston 35, Splendora 14
Llano 44, Lago Vista 27
Lorena 41, McGregor 14
Louise 47, Pettus 13
Lubbock Coronado 51, WF Rider 13
Lubbock Trinity 21, Willow Park Trinity Christian 16
Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24
Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis Academy 6
Lytle 29, Cotulla 27
Magnolia 26, Lufkin 24
Magnolia West 49, Cleveland 8
Mansfield Timberview 27, Cleburne 18
Marlin 28, Kerens 14
Mart 77, Hubbard 0
Mason 55, Johnson City 6
Matador Motley County 48, Afton Patton Springs 0
May 51, Santa Anna 0
Maypearl 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0
McCamey 38, Wink 33
McDade 50, Prairie Lea 0
McKinney 24, Sherman 14
Melissa 50, Anna 14
Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27
Mesquite Poteet 49, Dallas Spruce 0
Mexia 40, Van 28
Miami 56, Hedley 6
Midland Christian 55, Argyle Liberty Christian 21
Midland Greenwood 13, Monahans 9
Midlothian Heritage 45, Waxahachie Life 6
Millsap 45, Merkel 27
Morgan 50, Cranfills Gap 6
Needville 28, Stafford 20
New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Alamo Heights 14
New Braunfels Christian 52, St. Mary’s Hall 6
New London West Rusk 42, Winona 0
Normangee 64, Grapeland 22
O’Donnell 58, Morton 6
Odem 25, Taft 13
Odessa Permian 55, Midland Lee 44
Olney 58, Electra 7
Omaha Pewitt 35, De Kalb 6
Palestine 17, Henderson 8
Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 50
Paris 32, Terrell 10
Pearland Dawson 17, Pearland 6
Perryton 34, Levelland 7
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 13
Post 39, New Deal 0
Poteet 56, SA Cole 13
Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 2
Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17
Pulaski Academy, Ark. 50, Tyler Legacy 25
Red Oak Ovilla 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 40
Refugio 41, Kenedy 0
Richland Springs 84, Cherokee 81
Richmond Foster 51, Rosenberg Terry 14
Robert Lee 43, Bronte 42
Rochelle 54, Lohn 6
Rusk 37, Madisonville 29
SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 21
SA East Central 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
SA Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
SA Johnson 49, SA MacArthur 7
SA Madison 27, SA Churchill 13
SA Northside Brandeis 39, SA Northside Clark 6
SA Northside Stevens 20, SA Northside Jay 7
SA Southside 14, Floresville 13
Saint Jo 56, Newcastle 0
San Angelo Central 53, Abilene 32
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 11, Del Rio 8, OT
San Elizario 18, EP Cathedral 13
San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Round Rock Christian 0
San Saba 49, Winters 0
Sealy 31, Bellville 28
Seymour 55, Munday 0
Shallowater 44, Denver City 41
Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28
Shiner 57, Ganado 0
Shiner St. Paul 49, Bryan Brazos Christian 26
Sidney 37, Rising Star 30
Silsbee 51, Bridge City 21
Sinton 49, CC West Oso 0
Smithville 43, Gonzales 15
Smyer 44, New Home 30
Snook 30, Somerville 7
Sonora 44, Brady 13
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 42, Hamshire-Fannett 31
Spring 27, Spring Westfield 23
Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Springtown 41, WF Hirschi 22
Spur 60, Vernon Northside 12
St Augustine 36, SA Castle Hills 21
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 21
Stockdale 30, Dilley 8
Stratford 64, Sunray 25
Strawn 52, Three Way 0
Sundown 58, Floydada 21
Sweeny 56, Wharton 13
Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39
Tatum 44, Atlanta 20
Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Paris North Lamar 0
Timpson 56, San Augustine 14
Tolar 44, Hamilton 8
Tom Bean 46, Tioga 8
Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20, OT
Turkey Valley 69, Claude 12
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Wall 8
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Palacios 20
Vernon 38, Mineral Wells 14
Vidor 32, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
WF City View 15, Valley View 0
Waco Connally 56, Jarrell 22
Waco Live Oak Classical 36, Plano Coram Deo 32
Waller 56, Conroe Caney Creek 6
Water Valley 63, Veribest 6
Weatherford 24, Hurst Bell 0
Wellington 52, Memphis 16
West Columbia 63, Bay City 42
West Orange-Stark 51, Orangefield 7
Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6
Wilmer-Hutchins 28, North Dallas 7
Wimberley def. Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit
Windthorst 18, Muenster 7
Wolfforth Frenship 37, Midland 23
Woodson 54, Moran 8
Woodville 42, Cleveland Tarkington 21
Yates 30, Houston Furr 0
Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/