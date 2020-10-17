Week 8: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An extended high school football season is nearing the midway point of the regular season for the larger classifications as the 1A through 4A schools start gearing up for the postseason.

Below you can check out all the of the week eight scores from across Texas.

Texas High School Football scores

Abilene Cooper 54, Justin Northwest 21

Albany 61, Ranger 0

Aldine Eisenhower 37, Aldine Davis 0

Alice 28, Beeville Jones 14

Alief Taylor 41, Alief Elsik 0

Alpine 67, Tornillo 6

Amherst 48, Whitharral 43

Andrews 56, Big Spring 35

Anson 27, Forsan 23

Anton 70, Cotton Center 6

Aransas Pass 28, Goliad 19

Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Arlington Grace Prep 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 17

Arlington Martin 52, Arlington 21

Arlington Oakridge 28, Casady, Okla. 14

Aubrey 48, Sanger 25

Austin Bowie 35, Del Valle 22

Austin Brentwood 24, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Austin High 51, Austin Akins 14

Austin LBJ 35, Fredericksburg 13

Austin Regents 56, Boerne Geneva 28

Austin St. Michael 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 18

Austin Vandegrift 40, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Austin Veritas 44, Marble Falls Faith 30

Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0

Avalon 53, Bynum 8

Ballinger 41, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Bangs 47, Ingram Moore 15

Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Elgin 16

Bay Area Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 22

Beaumont United 32, Galveston Ball 7

Ben Bolt 23, Riviera Kaufer 0

Blanco 55, Luling 0

Blum 24, Covington 16

Boerne 30, Uvalde 6

Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20

Bovina 34, Ropesville Ropes 7

Boyd 46, Peaster 7

Brenham 28, Georgetown East View 27

Brock 56, Ponder 19

Bryan 28, Killeen Harker Heights 21

Bryan Allen Academy 72, Katy Faith West 10

Bryson 58, Perrin-Whitt 49

Buffalo 41, Clifton 23

Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21

Bullard Brook Hill 34, Anahuac 27

Bulverde Bracken 63, SA Atonement 0

Burleson 69, Joshua 14

Bushland 41, Amarillo River Road 7

CC Calallen 34, CC Miller 27

CC Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23

CC John Paul 28, Austin Hyde Park 14

Caddo Mills 70, Farmersville 14

Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0

Canyon Randall 59, Lubbock 0

Carrizo Springs 28, Bandera 7

Carthage 35, Jasper 18

Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17

Centerville 26, Groveton 20

Chico 33, Era 8

Chillicothe 78, Hart 32

Cisco 48, De Leon 6

Clint 62, Clint Mountain View 0

Coahoma 20, Stanton 16

Coldspring-Oakhurst 15, Elkhart 0

Coleman 28, Goldthwaite 7

College Station 24, New Caney Porter 14

Columbus 35, Yoakum 14

Commerce 49, Howe 0

Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7

Coolidge 57, Penelope 40

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Gregory-Portland 13

Crane 59, Anthony 0

Crawford 47, Rio Vista 0

Cushing 53, Overton 0

Cypress Bridgeland 35, Cypress Woods 28

Daingerfield 35, Redwater 10

Dalhart def. Littlefield, forfeit

Dallas Carter 25, Dallas Lincoln 21

Dallas First Baptist 52, Tyler Gorman 34

Dallas Highland Park 46, Rockwall 9

Dallas Kimball 34, Seagoville 7

Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Plano Prestonwood 14

De Soto 62, Cedar Hill Trinity 29

Decatur 68, Lake Worth 28

Denton Braswell 44, Northwest Eaton 37

Diboll 50, Palestine Westwood 7

Dumas 42, Plainview 8

EP Austin 66, EP Bel Air 42

EP Eastwood 30, EP Franklin 26

Early 21, Breckenridge 0

East Bernard 20, Altair Rice 0

East Chambers 42, Buna 6

Eastland 31, Comanche 17

Edna 40, Mathis 20

El Campo 35, Freeport Brazosport 14

Euless Trinity 63, Saginaw Boswell 0

Everman 30, Arlington Seguin 28

FW Lake Country 42, Weatherford Christian 0

FW Nolan 41, FW All Saints 27

Falls City 56, Runge 20

Fort Bend Christian 56, Frassati Catholic 0

Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Northside 0

Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28

Franklin 63, Florence 6

Freer 54, Bloomington 0

Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14

Frisco Legacy Christian 46, FW Southwest Christian 19

Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco Memorial 51

Frisco Wakeland 45, Lewisville The Colony 13

Gainesville 49, Burkburnett 29

Galena Park North Shore 49, Manvel 14

Gatesville 17, Robinson 6

Georgetown 36, Manor 26

Giddings 35, Cuero 31

Gilmer 41, Pittsburg 6

Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0

Godley 35, Ferris 7

Gordon 79, Bluff Dale 34

Gorman 56, Lingleville 0

Graham 45, Iowa Park 21

Grand Prairie 47, Arlington Houston 19

Grandfalls-Royalty 72, TLC Midland 55

Grandview 58, West 14

Grapevine Faith 45, Flower Mound Coram Deo 31

Gruver def. Booker, forfeit

Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13

Haltom 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Hamlin 49, Roscoe 13

Happy 59, White Deer 44

Haskell 34, Colorado City 0

Hawkins 37, Frankston 33

Hawley 31, Stamford 16

Hearne 25, Thrall 0

Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0

Hitchcock 43, Hempstead 19

Holliday 49, Callisburg 7

Hondo 41, Devine 26

Hooks 49, Paris Chisum 12

Houston Second Baptist 56, The Woodlands Christian 24

Huffman Hargrave 49, Lumberton 21

Hull-Daisetta 24, Evadale 14

Humble 24, Rosenberg Lamar 21

Huntsville 17, Houston King 12

Idalou 42, Abernathy 14

Ingleside 44, Robstown 0

Ira 70, Rotan 18

Jacksboro 47, Dublin 7

Jayton 61, Garden City 15

Joaquin 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Jonesboro 78, Evant 31

Joshua Johnson County 64, Fort Worth THESA 18

Jourdanton 41, Universal City Randolph 20

Katy Cinco Ranch 21, Katy Mayde Creek 17

Katy Paetow 42, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Katy Taylor 49, Katy Seven Lakes 36

Keller Fossil Ridge 21, Little Elm 17

Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7

Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen Ellison 17

Kirbyville 14, Hardin 6

Klein Cain 37, Klein 30

Knox City 55, Crowell 8

La Feria 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

La Marque 10, Brookshire Royal 7

La Vernia 35, Somerset 17

Lake Travis 70, Buda Hays 35

Lamesa 28, Kermit 0

Lampasas 45, Burnet 7

League City Clear Springs 56, Houston Clear Lake 0

Leakey 56, Medina 6

Leander 48, Pflugerville 47

Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Connally 20

Lindale 35, Athens 16

Livingston 35, Splendora 14

Llano 44, Lago Vista 27

Lorena 41, McGregor 14

Louise 47, Pettus 13

Lubbock Coronado 51, WF Rider 13

Lubbock Trinity 21, Willow Park Trinity Christian 16

Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24

Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis Academy 6

Lytle 29, Cotulla 27

Magnolia 26, Lufkin 24

Magnolia West 49, Cleveland 8

Mansfield Timberview 27, Cleburne 18

Marlin 28, Kerens 14

Mart 77, Hubbard 0

Mason 55, Johnson City 6

Matador Motley County 48, Afton Patton Springs 0

May 51, Santa Anna 0

Maypearl 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0

McCamey 38, Wink 33

McDade 50, Prairie Lea 0

McKinney 24, Sherman 14

Melissa 50, Anna 14

Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27

Mesquite Poteet 49, Dallas Spruce 0

Mexia 40, Van 28

Miami 56, Hedley 6

Midland Christian 55, Argyle Liberty Christian 21

Midland Greenwood 13, Monahans 9

Midlothian Heritage 45, Waxahachie Life 6

Millsap 45, Merkel 27

Morgan 50, Cranfills Gap 6

Needville 28, Stafford 20

New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Alamo Heights 14

New Braunfels Christian 52, St. Mary’s Hall 6

New London West Rusk 42, Winona 0

Normangee 64, Grapeland 22

O’Donnell 58, Morton 6

Odem 25, Taft 13

Odessa Permian 55, Midland Lee 44

Olney 58, Electra 7

Omaha Pewitt 35, De Kalb 6

Palestine 17, Henderson 8

Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 50

Paris 32, Terrell 10

Pearland Dawson 17, Pearland 6

Perryton 34, Levelland 7

Port Arthur Memorial 20, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 13

Post 39, New Deal 0

Poteet 56, SA Cole 13

Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 2

Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17

Pulaski Academy, Ark. 50, Tyler Legacy 25

Red Oak Ovilla 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 40

Refugio 41, Kenedy 0

Richland Springs 84, Cherokee 81

Richmond Foster 51, Rosenberg Terry 14

Robert Lee 43, Bronte 42

Rochelle 54, Lohn 6

Rusk 37, Madisonville 29

SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 21

SA East Central 31, Kerrville Tivy 28

SA Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

SA Johnson 49, SA MacArthur 7

SA Madison 27, SA Churchill 13

SA Northside Brandeis 39, SA Northside Clark 6

SA Northside Stevens 20, SA Northside Jay 7

SA Southside 14, Floresville 13

Saint Jo 56, Newcastle 0

San Angelo Central 53, Abilene 32

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 11, Del Rio 8, OT

San Elizario 18, EP Cathedral 13

San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Round Rock Christian 0

San Saba 49, Winters 0

Sealy 31, Bellville 28

Seymour 55, Munday 0

Shallowater 44, Denver City 41

Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28

Shiner 57, Ganado 0

Shiner St. Paul 49, Bryan Brazos Christian 26

Sidney 37, Rising Star 30

Silsbee 51, Bridge City 21

Sinton 49, CC West Oso 0

Smithville 43, Gonzales 15

Smyer 44, New Home 30

Snook 30, Somerville 7

Sonora 44, Brady 13

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 42, Hamshire-Fannett 31

Spring 27, Spring Westfield 23

Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit

Springtown 41, WF Hirschi 22

Spur 60, Vernon Northside 12

St Augustine 36, SA Castle Hills 21

Stephenville 56, Alvarado 21

Stockdale 30, Dilley 8

Stratford 64, Sunray 25

Strawn 52, Three Way 0

Sundown 58, Floydada 21

Sweeny 56, Wharton 13

Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39

Tatum 44, Atlanta 20

Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Paris North Lamar 0

Timpson 56, San Augustine 14

Tolar 44, Hamilton 8

Tom Bean 46, Tioga 8

Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20, OT

Turkey Valley 69, Claude 12

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Wall 8

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Palacios 20

Vernon 38, Mineral Wells 14

Vidor 32, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

WF City View 15, Valley View 0

Waco Connally 56, Jarrell 22

Waco Live Oak Classical 36, Plano Coram Deo 32

Waller 56, Conroe Caney Creek 6

Water Valley 63, Veribest 6

Weatherford 24, Hurst Bell 0

Wellington 52, Memphis 16

West Columbia 63, Bay City 42

West Orange-Stark 51, Orangefield 7

Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6

Wilmer-Hutchins 28, North Dallas 7

Wimberley def. Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit

Windthorst 18, Muenster 7

Wolfforth Frenship 37, Midland 23

Woodson 54, Moran 8

Woodville 42, Cleveland Tarkington 21

Yates 30, Houston Furr 0

Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/