Week 6: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — All Central Texas football teams have entered the 2020 season as week six wrapped up on Friday night.
Lake Travis opened its season on Thursday with a convincing win against Westwood in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. The annual Taco Shack Bowl started the season for Anderson and McCallum — albeit with a much smaller crowd at House Park.
While Austin High earned a season opening win with an impressive performance from quarterback Charles Wright.
Below is a complete list of scores from the Texas high school football slate (provided by the Associated Press).
Texas high school football scores
Abilene Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 24
Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene 20
Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32
Allen 52, Humble Atascocita 27
Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17
Andrews 51, Hereford 7
Anthony 48, Iraan 6
Anton 56, Paducah 6
Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7
Arlington Martin 37, The Woodlands College Park 0
Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 7
Austin Regents 44, SA St. Anthony’s 6
Austin St. Michael 34, CC John Paul 7
Austin Westlake 56, Hewitt Midway 0
Avalon 45, Gholson 0
Baird 64, Lueders-Avoca 18
Baytown Goose Creek 34, Pasadena South Houston 13
Baytown Sterling 19, Clute Brazoswood 16
Boerne Geneva 32, Austin Hyde Park 19
Boerne-Champion 55, SA MacArthur 0
Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8
Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Tomball Homeschool 30
Bryan St. Joseph 50, Spring Branch Living Rock 0
Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27
Burleson 26, Keller Timber Creek 20, OT
Burton 36, Snook 0
CC Calallen 28, Kerrville Tivy 0
CC London 39, Skidmore-Tynan 14
CC Moody 35, Gregory-Portland 28
Canadian 52, Hugoton, Kan. 14
Canton 20, Hillsboro 7
Canyon 40, Levelland 0
Carrollton Smith 14, Carrollton Creekview 7
Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7
Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21
Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski Robinson, Ark. 0
Cedar Park Summit 60, Lometa 12
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Leander 7
Channelview 24, Katy Cinco Ranch 21
Charlotte 35, La Pryor 0
Cherokee 65, Zephyr 8
Chester 45, Houston Mt. Carmel 0
Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 14
China Spring 52, Jarrell 20
Clear Falls 38, Pasadena Memorial 17
Cleveland 60, Houston Northbrook 27
Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 7
Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 35
Covington 55, Penelope 26
Crawford 49, Tolar 17
Cross Plains 33, Hico 12
Cypress Bridgeland 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 21
Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 27
D’Hanis 42, Sabinal 12
Dalhart 56, Stratford 26
De Soto 37, Converse Judson 0
Denton Ryan 23, Denton Guyer 20
Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Dickinson 38, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Edna 36, Orange Grove 14
Evant 52, Blanket 28
FW Brewer 24, Keller Central 21
Follett 58, Silverton 13
Fort Bend Kempner 33, Alvin 13
Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Fort Bend Dulles 15
Frisco Heritage 42, Saginaw 35
Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31
Frisco Wakeland 35, Richardson Pearce 7
Galveston Ball 23, Texas City 20
Garland 48, Richardson 28
Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Irving MacArthur 7
Gilmer Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29
Gordon 66, Aspermont 60
Grand Prairie 18, McKinney Boyd 12
Grandview 65, Whitney 8
Gunter 41, Bells 7
Gustine 52, Rochelle 37
Hamilton 52, Valley Mills 22
Happy 54, Meadow 0
Harper 34, Brackett 6
Hawkins 32, Beckville 6
Haynesville, La. 35, Pineland West Sabine 29
Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0
Hebbronville 66, Falfurrias 7
Hemphill 34, Kountze 0
Henderson 29, Athens 0
Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6
Houston Langham Creek 42, Jersey Village 19
Huntsville 48, Willis 17
Imperial Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14
Jasper 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Jonesboro 60, Bryson 14
Joshua 18, FW Polytechnic 6
Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49
Katy Paetow 38, Katy Morton Ranch 35
Kaufman 56, Carrollton Ranchview 6
Kerens 21, Dawson 13
Killeen Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 63, Oakwood 13
Lamesa Klondike 74, Whitharral 28
League City Clear Creek 28, Deer Park 14
Lewisville 48, Wylie 15
Lewisville Marcus 27, McKinney 10
Lewisville The Colony 24, North Crowley 21
Lindale 52, Tyler Chapel Hill 6
Longview 53, Marshall 21
Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13
Lubbock Coronado 28, Lubbock Cooper 0
Lufkin 31, Nederland 28
Lyford 33, Premont 7
Magnolia 35, Brenham 10
Malakoff 77, Teague 0
Mansfield Summit 33, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
Marion 27, Lytle 7
Mart 50, Chilton 0
Mason 48, Center Point 7
Matador Motley County 46, Petersburg 20
May 57, Newcastle 0
McCamey 40, Petrolia 12
Mertzon Irion County 78, Blackwell 52
Midland Greenwood 39, Pecos 10
Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7
New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Northside Clark 7
New Braunfels Christian 74, SA Castle Hills 27
New Waverly 38, Warren 0
Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0
North Forney 30, Little Elm 14
Oglesby 54, Prairie Lea 8
Olney 50, Detroit 14
Palestine 42, Mabank 13
Pampa 41, Perryton 35
Pasadena Dobie 42, Houston St. Thomas 14
Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14
Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14
Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0
Princeton 50, South Garland 20
Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21
Ralls 46, New Home 15
Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano East 21
Richland Springs 68, SA FEAST 16
Rio Vista 69, Itasca 20
Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38, 4OT
Rogers 43, Clifton 7
Ropesville Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16
Rosenberg Terry 25, Rosenberg Lamar 19
Rule 54, Lorenzo 47
Runge 26, Louise 24
SA Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7
San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20
San Augustine 45, Saratoga West Hardin 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 40, Marble Falls Faith 38
Santo 60, Ranger 0
Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0
Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6
Seymour 46, Electra 0
Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6
Silsbee 14, Liberty 7
Spur 48, Whiteface 0
Sterling City 48, Eden 0
Strawn 78, FW Covenant Classical 0
Sudan 46, Plains 14
Sunray 44, Shamrock 0
Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28
Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
Temple Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 20
Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0
The Woodlands 40, Houston Lamar 14
Tomball Rosehill 31, Bay Area Christian 7
Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18
Turkey Valley 45, Lefors 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21
Tyler Kings Academy 52, Longview Heritage 28
Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 0
Van Horn 0, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Aransas Pass 0
Vega 28, Clarendon 22
WF Hirschi 42, Lake Worth 20
WF Rider 42, Frisco Independence 35
Waco Connally 49, Robinson 7
Waco La Vega 62, Waxahachie Life 0
Waco University 46, Granbury 35
Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0
Water Valley 70, Roscoe Highland 32
Weatherford 15, Crowley 14
Wellington 60, Valley View 8
Westbrook 69, Garden City 24
Wheeler 53, Gruver 22
Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20
Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42
Woodsboro 19, Pettus 8
Yorktown 62, Agua Dulce 14