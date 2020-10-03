Week 6: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — All Central Texas football teams have entered the 2020 season as week six wrapped up on Friday night.

Lake Travis opened its season on Thursday with a convincing win against Westwood in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. The annual Taco Shack Bowl started the season for Anderson and McCallum — albeit with a much smaller crowd at House Park.

While Austin High earned a season opening win with an impressive performance from quarterback Charles Wright.

Below is a complete list of scores from the Texas high school football slate (provided by the Associated Press).

Texas high school football scores

Abilene Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 24

Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene 20

Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32

Allen 52, Humble Atascocita 27

Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17

Andrews 51, Hereford 7

Anthony 48, Iraan 6

Anton 56, Paducah 6

Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7

Arlington Martin 37, The Woodlands College Park 0

Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 7

Austin Regents 44, SA St. Anthony’s 6

Austin St. Michael 34, CC John Paul 7

Austin Westlake 56, Hewitt Midway 0

Avalon 45, Gholson 0

Baird 64, Lueders-Avoca 18

Baytown Goose Creek 34, Pasadena South Houston 13

Baytown Sterling 19, Clute Brazoswood 16

Boerne Geneva 32, Austin Hyde Park 19

Boerne-Champion 55, SA MacArthur 0

Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8

Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Tomball Homeschool 30

Bryan St. Joseph 50, Spring Branch Living Rock 0

Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27

Burleson 26, Keller Timber Creek 20, OT

Burton 36, Snook 0

CC Calallen 28, Kerrville Tivy 0

CC London 39, Skidmore-Tynan 14

CC Moody 35, Gregory-Portland 28

Canadian 52, Hugoton, Kan. 14

Canton 20, Hillsboro 7

Canyon 40, Levelland 0

Carrollton Smith 14, Carrollton Creekview 7

Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7

Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21

Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski Robinson, Ark. 0

Cedar Park Summit 60, Lometa 12

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Leander 7

Channelview 24, Katy Cinco Ranch 21

Charlotte 35, La Pryor 0

Cherokee 65, Zephyr 8

Chester 45, Houston Mt. Carmel 0

Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 14

China Spring 52, Jarrell 20

Clear Falls 38, Pasadena Memorial 17

Cleveland 60, Houston Northbrook 27

Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 7

Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 35

Covington 55, Penelope 26

Crawford 49, Tolar 17

Cross Plains 33, Hico 12

Cypress Bridgeland 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 21

Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 27

D’Hanis 42, Sabinal 12

Dalhart 56, Stratford 26

De Soto 37, Converse Judson 0

Denton Ryan 23, Denton Guyer 20

Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Dickinson 38, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21

Edna 36, Orange Grove 14

Evant 52, Blanket 28

FW Brewer 24, Keller Central 21

Follett 58, Silverton 13

Fort Bend Kempner 33, Alvin 13

Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Fort Bend Dulles 15

Frisco Heritage 42, Saginaw 35

Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31

Frisco Wakeland 35, Richardson Pearce 7

Galveston Ball 23, Texas City 20

Garland 48, Richardson 28

Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Irving MacArthur 7

Gilmer Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29

Gordon 66, Aspermont 60

Grand Prairie 18, McKinney Boyd 12

Grandview 65, Whitney 8

Gunter 41, Bells 7

Gustine 52, Rochelle 37

Hamilton 52, Valley Mills 22

Happy 54, Meadow 0

Harper 34, Brackett 6

Hawkins 32, Beckville 6

Haynesville, La. 35, Pineland West Sabine 29

Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0

Hebbronville 66, Falfurrias 7

Hemphill 34, Kountze 0

Henderson 29, Athens 0

Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6

Houston Langham Creek 42, Jersey Village 19

Huntsville 48, Willis 17

Imperial Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14

Jasper 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

Jonesboro 60, Bryson 14

Joshua 18, FW Polytechnic 6

Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49

Katy Paetow 38, Katy Morton Ranch 35

Kaufman 56, Carrollton Ranchview 6

Kerens 21, Dawson 13

Killeen Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21

Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21

La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 63, Oakwood 13

Lamesa Klondike 74, Whitharral 28

League City Clear Creek 28, Deer Park 14

Lewisville 48, Wylie 15

Lewisville Marcus 27, McKinney 10

Lewisville The Colony 24, North Crowley 21

Lindale 52, Tyler Chapel Hill 6

Longview 53, Marshall 21

Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13

Lubbock Coronado 28, Lubbock Cooper 0

Lufkin 31, Nederland 28

Lyford 33, Premont 7

Magnolia 35, Brenham 10

Malakoff 77, Teague 0

Mansfield Summit 33, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

Marion 27, Lytle 7

Mart 50, Chilton 0

Mason 48, Center Point 7

Matador Motley County 46, Petersburg 20

May 57, Newcastle 0

McCamey 40, Petrolia 12

Mertzon Irion County 78, Blackwell 52

Midland Greenwood 39, Pecos 10

Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21

Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7

New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Northside Clark 7

New Braunfels Christian 74, SA Castle Hills 27

New Waverly 38, Warren 0

Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0

North Forney 30, Little Elm 14

Oglesby 54, Prairie Lea 8

Olney 50, Detroit 14

Palestine 42, Mabank 13

Pampa 41, Perryton 35

Pasadena Dobie 42, Houston St. Thomas 14

Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14

Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14

Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0

Princeton 50, South Garland 20

Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21

Ralls 46, New Home 15

Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano East 21

Richland Springs 68, SA FEAST 16

Rio Vista 69, Itasca 20

Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38, 4OT

Rogers 43, Clifton 7

Ropesville Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16

Rosenberg Terry 25, Rosenberg Lamar 19

Rule 54, Lorenzo 47

Runge 26, Louise 24

SA Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7

San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20

San Augustine 45, Saratoga West Hardin 0

San Marcos Baptist Academy 40, Marble Falls Faith 38

Santo 60, Ranger 0

Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0

Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6

Seymour 46, Electra 0

Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6

Silsbee 14, Liberty 7

Spur 48, Whiteface 0

Sterling City 48, Eden 0

Strawn 78, FW Covenant Classical 0

Sudan 46, Plains 14

Sunray 44, Shamrock 0

Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28

Temple 28, Magnolia West 13

Temple Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 20

Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0

The Woodlands 40, Houston Lamar 14

Tomball Rosehill 31, Bay Area Christian 7

Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18

Turkey Valley 45, Lefors 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21

Tyler Kings Academy 52, Longview Heritage 28

Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 0

Van Horn 0, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Aransas Pass 0

Vega 28, Clarendon 22

WF Hirschi 42, Lake Worth 20

WF Rider 42, Frisco Independence 35

Waco Connally 49, Robinson 7

Waco La Vega 62, Waxahachie Life 0

Waco University 46, Granbury 35

Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0

Water Valley 70, Roscoe Highland 32

Weatherford 15, Crowley 14

Wellington 60, Valley View 8

Westbrook 69, Garden City 24

Wheeler 53, Gruver 22

Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42

Woodsboro 19, Pettus 8

Yorktown 62, Agua Dulce 14