Week 5: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — High school football teams across Texas kicked off the season this week. After four weeks of football from 4A schools and below, the largest classifications, 6A and 5A, opened the season following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other headlines

On Friday night, Cedar Park ended Vandegrift’s 20-game winning streak in the regular season. Vandegrift scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but Cedar Park responded with three unanswered touchdowns for the 21-7 victory.

State-ranked Westlake scored seven touchdowns en route to a 53-7 win over Schertz-Clemens in front of a 25% capacity crowd at Chaparral Stadium.

Texas High School Football Scores

Abbott 52, Iredell 6

Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7

Ackerly Sands 72, Lorenzo 27

Addison Trinity 18, Pittsburg 4

Allen 28, Plano East 13

Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0

Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene 20

Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Anton 68, Whiteface 0

Arlington 37, Mansfield 7

Arp 40, Quitman 14

Austin Regents 42, Austin St. Michael 8

Austin Veritas 56, Austin TSD 25

Austin Westlake 53, Schertz Clemens 7

Azle Christian School 46, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 0

Bangs 39, Hawley 15

Baytown Christian 62, Chester 13

Bells 42, Leonard 14

Bellville def. West Columbia Charter, forfeit

Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 8

Blanco 63, Johnson City 7

Blanket 45, Gholson 0

Borden County 46, Water Valley 0

Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21

Brock 79, Bowie 0

Bryan 31, Waller 20

Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 15

Bryan Rudder 49, Bastrop 7

Buna 22, Woodville 14

Burnet 42, Robinson 21

CC Calallen 35, Gregory-Portland 7

CC Flour Bluff 24, Rockport-Fulton 0

CC London 22, CC Carroll 16

CC Tuloso-Midway 21, CC Ray 7

Canyon 48, Midland Greenwood 0

Canyon Randall 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0

Cedar Park 21, Austin Vandegrift 7

Cedar Park Summit 70, Austin Hill Country 14

Chapel Hill 37, Athens 25

Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24

Chilton 6, Kerens 0

China Spring 41, Mexia 9

Christoval 49, Goldthwaite 19

Claude 74, Darrouzett 0

Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20

Clifton 36, Riesel 19

Clute Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10

Coleman 47, Colorado City 13

College Station 55, Hutto 14

Colleyville Covenant 53, Muenster Sacred Heart 8

Colmesneil 14, Overton 12

Columbus 38, Smithville 7

Comanche 14, Cisco 7

Comfort 63, Bandera 6

Coolidge 60, Waco Parkview Christian 24

Coppell 36, Mesquite 21

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Cross Plains 41, Miles 12

Cypress Fairbanks 13, Cypress Ranch 10

Dalhart 46, Borger 8

Dallas Lutheran 47, Garland Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

De Leon 20, Seymour 19

Denton Guyer 49, Lewisville Hebron 26

Denton Ryan 47, Arlington Martin 24

Devine 49, Luling 0

Dripping Springs 14, Kerrville Tivy 0

Duncanville 60, FW Nolan 0

Early 36, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Edna 15, Goliad 8

Electra 26, Era 20

Ennis 52, Red Oak 21

Evadale 33, Frost 8

Falls City 55, Pettus 0

Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Fort Worth THESA 77, Bluff Dale 32

Franklin 49, Lexington 14

Frankston def. Big Sandy, forfeit

Friona 56, Dimmitt 0

Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Richardson Berkner 14

Galena Park North Shore 38, Alvin Shadow Creek 21

Ganado 65, East Bernard 7

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

Georgetown 36, Belton 27

Geronimo Navarro 21, Giddings 17

Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27

Godley 47, FW South Hills 0

Gorman 62, Gustine 14

Grandview 56, Maypearl 13

Grapeland 49, Burkeville 8

Groom 58, McLean 6

Gruver 26, Shamrock 16

Gunter 31, Whitewright 14

Hamilton 70, Itasca 14

Hawkins 17, Linden-Kildare 0

Hereford 42, Plainview 36

Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0

Holliday 35, Breckenridge 12

Houston Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0

Houston Kinkaid 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26

Houston Lutheran South 23, Katy Pope John 7

Houston Northland Christian 47, Frassati Catholic 0

Houston Stratford 31, Alvin 6

Humble 49, Channelview 27

Iowa Park 57, Wichita Falls 33

Ira 70, Roscoe Highland 52

Jasper 30, Vidor 19

Jayton 78, Petersburg 47

Jonesboro 59, Milford 14

Joshua Johnson County 66, Stephenville FAITH 20

Jourdanton 42, Marion 13

Justin Northwest 21, Frisco Memorial 20

Katy Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14

Katy Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller Timber Creek 47, FW Chisholm Trail 3

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 62, Round Rock Christian 14

Kilgore 49, Palestine 28

Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23

Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 13

La Porte 17, Deer Park 6

La Pryor 32, Bruni 28

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 52, Trinidad 0

Lake Dallas 20, Denton 3

Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Katy Faith West 0

Lamesa Klondike 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Leakey 58, Fredericksburg Heritage 51

Leander Glenn 31, Leander 27

Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

Lewisville Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31

Lindale 62, Mabank 21

Little Elm 37, Hurst Bell 0

Livingston 21, Madisonville 16

Llano 34, Ballinger 0

Lometa 76, Rochelle 26

Longview Pine Tree 55, Princeton 30

Loraine 70, Lueders-Avoca 20

Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple Christian 14

Lubbock Cooper 18, Amarillo Caprock 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 58, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 6

Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5

Lumberton 32, Freeport Brazosport 28

Magnolia West 49, Brenham 28

Mansfield Legacy 31, Byron Nelson 17

Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

Marble Falls Faith 74, SA Castle Hills 8

Marshall 34, New Caney 26

Mason 34, Junction 7

McKinney 36, Plano 35

Melissa def. Paris, forfeit

Miami 50, Silverton 0

Midland Christian 41, Wall 6

Midland Lee 54, Amarillo 40

Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17

Millsap 52, Santo 0

Morgan 53, Eden 20

N. Richland Hills Richland 36, Haltom 3

Natalia 31, George West 28

New Braunfels Canyon 28, Castroville Medina Valley 7

New Caney Porter 22, Montgomery 21

New Home 46, Roscoe 12

Newton 72, Kountze 7

Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21

North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31

Northwest Eaton 48, Saginaw Boswell 3

O’Donnell 62, Spur 36

Odem 33, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Olney 57, Ranger 6

Palacios 69, Aransas Pass 7

Panhandle 62, Stratford 22

Pasadena Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28

Pasadena Memorial 50, Baytown Sterling 17

Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3

Pearland Dawson 55, Clear Falls 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28

Pineland West Sabine 29, Cushing 14

Plano West 28, Wylie 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30

Post 46, Slaton 7

Poteet 26, Lytle 14

Poth 54, Stockdale 0

Prosper 27, Plano Prestonwood 17

Refugio 41, Taft 0

Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40

Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52

Ropesville Ropes 22, Tahoka 0

Rosenberg Terry 48, Houston Northbrook 0

Rule 52, Woodson 6

Rusk 49, Brownsboro 7

Sabinal 50, Brackett 0

Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 0

Santa Anna 60, Olfen 0

Shepherd 48, Hempstead 39

Shiner 49, Flatonia 0

Shiner St. Paul 21, Tomball Rosehill 17

Sidney 46, Three Way 0

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Silsbee 14, Orangefield 6

Sinton 20, La Vernia 14

Snook 42, Iola 14

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21

Spearman 43, Childress 36, OT

Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17

Stafford 45, Wharton 14

Sterling City 50, Happy 42

Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0

Sundown 24, Farwell 6

Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10

Terrell 44, Carrollton Ranchview 0

The Woodlands College Park 20, Katy Cinco Ranch 13

Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6

Timpson 55, Simms Bowie 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28

Vega 63, Bovina 13

Veribest 50, Valera Panther Creek 0

Victoria St. Joseph 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

WF Rider 42, Midland 13

Waco Vanguard 30, Concordia 6

Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7

Wellington 8, Jacksboro 6

West Orange-Stark 37, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Westbrook 72, Strawn 22

Wheeler 19, Sunray 9

White Deer 64, Springlake-Earth 63

Whitehouse 31, Forney 15

Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6

Wimberley 43, Somerset 0

Winters 41, Hico 0

Wylie Prep 53, Arlington St. Paul 8

Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12

Zephyr 51, Paint Rock 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/