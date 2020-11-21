Week 13: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) –Five Central Texas high school football game were canceled or postponed this week due to COVID-19. Playoff races and district championships may be delayed as district leaders work to rework the schedule in the final weeks of the regular season.

In District 25-6A, Round Rock shifted the district hierarchy on Friday night, snapping Vandegrift’s 21-game district winning streak in overtime. The Dragons can claim a share of the district title with a win against Westwood in two weeks.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Lake Travis and Westlake is scheduled for next Friday, but a positive COVID-19 case among the Lake Travis coaching staff could change the date. Lake Travis is shutting down all football operations for five to seven days.

On Friday, Westlake never looked back in a 62-0 win over Austin High, posting their fifth shutout of the season.

Here’s the full list of scores from across Texas.

A&M Consolidated 51, Fulshear 0

Abilene 29, Odessa 7

Aledo 44, Mansfield Timberview 28

Allen 37, McKinney 10

Amarillo Tascosa def. Lubbock Monterey, forfeit

Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 21

Austin Veritas 66, Katy Faith West 0

Bastrop 37, Elgin 17

Baytown Goose Creek 28, La Porte 16

Beaumont West Brook 54, Humble Summer Creek 48

Belton 56, Killeen Ellison 33

Boerne-Champion 56, Floresville 9

Brenham 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

Bryan def. Copperas Cove, forfeit

Buda Hays 24, Del Valle 21

Burleson Centennial 44, N. Richland Hills Richland 7

CC King 41, CC Moody 28

Castroville Medina Valley 28, Kerrville Tivy 14

Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 7

Converse Judson 28, Cibolo Steele 16

Corsicana 21, Forney 14

Crosby 54, Port Neches-Groves 14

Crowley 28, Saginaw 14

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Falls 0

Cypress Park 42, Houston Langham Creek 29

Dallas Adams def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit

Dallas Highland Park 49, Tyler 10

Dallas Jesuit 51, Richardson Berkner 0

Dallas Kimball 35, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Adamson, forfeit

Dallas Spruce def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit

De Soto 56, Mansfield 7

Del Rio 36, Laredo Alexander 7

Denton Braswell 41, Prosper 24

Denton Guyer 33, McKinney Boyd 21

Dickinson 35, Houston Clear Lake 3

Duncanville 51, Mansfield Lake Ridge 3

EP Del Valle 48, EP Bel Air 6

EP Eastwood 57, EP Coronado 7

EP El Dorado 46, EP Chapin 31

EP Franklin 31, EP Americas 10

Edinburg Vela 38, Edinburg North 10

Euless Trinity 59, Weatherford 7

FW Paschal 30, Hurst Bell 29

FW Polytechnic 40, Carrollton Creekview 21

Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Houston Sterling 14

Friendswood 63, Galveston Ball 60

Frisco Lone Star 49, Frisco Centennial 14

Frisco Reedy 17, Frisco Wakeland 10

Galena Park 64, Sharpstown 0

Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 28

Georgetown East View 62, Pflugerville Connally 6

Haltom 35, Saginaw Boswell 31

Harlingen 30, San Benito 27, OT

Houston Bellaire def. Houston Westbury, forfeit

Houston Northside 55, Houston Waltrip 13

Humble Kingwood 17, Humble 7

Huntsville 49, Montgomery Lake Creek 14

Katy 63, Katy Morton Ranch 7

Katy Paetow 38, Angleton 14

Keller 30, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Killeen Harker Heights 52, Killeen 23

Klein Cain 53, Tomball 38

Klein Oak 21, Klein 14

Kyle Lehman 33, SA McCollum 0

Lancaster 60, Dallas Wilson 7

League City Clear Springs 28, Clear Brook 12

Leander Rouse 28, Leander Glenn 27

Lewisville 39, Coppell 14

Longview Pine Tree 27, Whitehouse 14

Lubbock Cooper 21, Abilene Wylie 15

Lubbock Coronado def. Amarillo Caprock, forfeit

Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 28

Lufkin def. Cleveland, forfeit

Marble Falls 44, Austin Northeast 0

Marshall 26, Mount Pleasant 7

Mesquite Poteet 50, Seagoville 0

Midland Lee 63, Midland 40

Midlothian 41, Mansfield Legacy 14

Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 17

Montgomery 42, Rosenberg Lamar 31

Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit

Nederland 41, Barbers Hill 35, OT

New Caney Porter 44, Magnolia West 35

Odessa Permian 58, San Angelo Central 38

PSJA North 28, PSJA 0

Pearland 48, Alvin 9

Plano West 20, Lewisville Flower Mound 10

Port Arthur Memorial 39, Baytown Sterling 8

Prosper Rock Hill 34, Lake Dallas 28

Red Oak 37, Mansfield Summit 16

Richardson 28, Irving MacArthur 24

Richardson Lake Highlands 48, Irving Nimitz 7

SA Alamo Heights 36, Lockhart 12

SA Brackenridge 21, SA Lanier 14

SA Houston 18, SA Burbank 13

SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA Madison 31

SA Northside Clark 30, LEE 14

SA Northside Warren 27, SA Northside O’Connor 26

SA Reagan 31, SA Roosevelt 28

SA Southwest 21, Eagle Pass Winn 7

SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 0

Schertz Clemens 45, New Braunfels 44

Seguin 55, Buda Johnson 24

Smithson Valley 31, SA East Central 7

Southlake Carroll 45, Northwest Eaton 30

Sulphur Springs 72, Crandall 44

Texarkana Texas 52, Jacksonville 23

Texas City 65, Dayton 13

The Woodlands College Park 35, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

Victoria West 61, CC Carroll 20

WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 14

Westbrook 46, Garden City 0

Wichita Falls 47, Plainview 13

Willis 44, Grand Oaks 28

Wylie 52, Garland 49

Class 4A Division I=

Region 2 Area=

Melissa 43, Kennedale 17

Paris 38, Midlothian Heritage 28

Waco La Vega 42, Wilmer-Hutchins 7

Region 3 Area=

Huffman Hargrave 42, Freeport Brazosport 12

Kilgore 27, El Campo 14

Region 4 Area=

Boerne 27, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24

CC Calallen 37, Fischer Canyon Lake 31

Region I Area=

Springtown 56, Big Spring 0

Class 4A Division II=

Region 2 Area=

Caddo Mills 43, Van 27

Sunnyvale def. Mexia, forfeit

Region 3 Area=

Carthage 49, Silsbee 0

China Spring 36, West Orange-Stark 22

Salado 28, Bellville 23

Sealy 38, Center 7

Region 4 Area=

Geronimo Navarro 52, Raymondville 18

Navasota 39, Rockport-Fulton 34

Sinton 28, Giddings 11

Wimberley 54, Hondo 14

Region I Area=

Celina 37, Sweetwater 22

Graham 49, Perryton 7

Iowa Park 42, Lubbock Estacado 21

Class 3A Division I=

Region 2 Area=

Grandview 49, Tatum 23

Malakoff 52, Pottsboro 0

Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14

Mount Vernon 24, West 21

Region 3 Area=

Columbus 21, Woodville 14

Hallettsville 27, Diboll 0

Region 4 Area=

Lago Vista 48, Orange Grove 15

Llano 49, Lyford 16

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Blanco 42

Region I Area=

Bushland 28, Wall 27, 2OT

Pilot Point 48, Shallowater 26

Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Dalhart 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region 2 Area=

Eastland 49, Bells 22

WF City View 31, Leonard 27

Region 3 Area=

Elysian Fields 41, Hooks 20

Omaha Pewitt 44, Newton 36

Region 4 Area=

Buffalo 52, George West 35

Franklin 49, Natalia 20

Lexington 28, Taft 0

Rogers 21, Poth 20

Region I Area=

Canadian 56, Bangs 13

Spearman 35, Ballinger 7

Class 2A Division I=

Region 1 Area=

Cisco 46, Olton 15

Hawley 34, Sundown 20

Panhandle 49, San Saba 35

Post 61, Anson 6

Region 2 Area=

Alvord 35, Italy 7

Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12

Crawford 44, Bogata Rivercrest 6

Lindsay 69, Tolar 20

Region 3 Area=

Garrison 7, Holland 3

Normangee 27, Price Carlisle 21

Region 4 Area=

Mason 41, Kenedy 18

Class 2A Division II=

Region 1 Area=

McCamey 34, Wheeler 31

Stratford 53, Smyer 18

Wellington 34, Wink 28

Region 2 Area=

Hamlin 48, Petrolia 14

Windthorst 42, Archer City 7

Region 3 Area=

Mart 48, Lovelady 12

Pineland West Sabine 26, Bowie 20

Tenaha 42, Bremond 30

Region 4 Area=

Falls City 39, Granger 16

Snook 52, Yorktown 23

Six-Man Class 1A Division I=

Region 1 Area=

Borden County 71, Springlake-Earth 16

Happy 60, Knox City 42

Region 2 Area=

Sterling City 100, Rankin 88

Region 3 Area=

Blum 56, Saint Jo 28

Gilmer Union Hill 76, Abbott 42

Region 4 Area=

Leakey 64, Water Valley 46

May 62, Jonesboro 16

Six-Man Class 1A Division II=

Region 1 Area=

Follett 44, Anton 43

Groom 62, Lamesa Klondike 50

Region 2 Area=

Matador Motley County 64, Blackwell 16

Region 3 Area=

Ladonia Fannindel 60, Gordon 20

Strawn 55, Throckmorton 24

Region 4 Area=

Richland Springs 70, Oglesby 38

TAIAO Division I=

Semifinal=

Tribe Consolidated def. UME Prep, forfeit

TAIAO Division II=

Semifinal=

Fort Bend Chargers 78, Tyler Kings Academy 60

TAPPS=

Area=

Division I=

Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

FW All Saints 47, SA Antonian 28

Fort Worth Christian 62, Austin Hyde Park 21

Plano John Paul II 51, Tomball Concordia 17

Division II=

Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Houston Lutheran South 48

Victoria St. Joseph 27, Austin Brentwood 21

Division III=

Willow Park Trinity Christian 16, Dallas Shelton 12

Division IV=

Waco Reicher 83, FW Calvary 6

Bi-District=

Six-Man Div II=

Dallas Lutheran 80, Austin Hill Country 74

Temple Holy Trinity 112, Galveston O’Connell 66

Waco Vanguard 64, Irving The Highlands 48

Six-Man Div III=

Abilene Christian def. Dallas Fairhill, forfeit

