Week 12: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It was a special night at Vandegrift for senior Tommy Hartman.

The team leader and manager scored the first touchdown of his high school career on senior night with the support of his teammates, coaches and the Hutto football program.

‘T Drive’ was the play that got Hartman, who has autism, into the end zone against Hutto. The two head coaches coordinated the game-opening play prior to their game on Friday night at Vandegrift. Kudos to all involved.

You can watch Hartman’s touchdown in the video player below and read more about his story here.

The UIL state playoffs are underway for the 4A through 1A classifications. The large Texas classifications still have three weeks left in the regular season.

Check out all of the scores from across Texas below.

Texas High School Football scores (AP)

Abilene 42, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Abilene Cooper 48, Saginaw 13

Allen 56, Denton Guyer 38

Amarillo Palo Duro 27, Lubbock 20

Austin TSD 54, Logos Prep 6

Austin Vandegrift 38, Hutto 6

Baytown Sterling 24, Galveston Ball 14

Beaumont United 29, La Porte 20

Brenham 59, Elgin 7

Brownsville Memorial 26, Brownsville Lopez 7

Brownsville St. Joseph 54, SA St. Anthony’s 27

Bryan St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0

Bullard Brook Hill def. Dallas Christian, forfeit

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Carroll 14

CC Ray 14, CC King 7

Canutillo 54, Clint Horizon 0

Canyon Randall 28, Abilene Wylie 14

Carrollton Smith def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit

Cedar Park Summit 52, Bulverde Bracken 6

College Station 64, Cleveland 0

Conroe Oak Ridge 44, Willis 34

Cypress Bridgeland 59, Cypress Lakes 3

Cypress Woods 63, Cypress Springs 36

Dallas Jesuit 56, Irving Nimitz 7

De Soto 63, Hewitt Midway 14

Del Rio 42, Laredo Nixon 6

EP Andress 28, EP Austin 21

EP Burges 49, EP Bowie 14

EP Franklin 35, EP Coronado 7

EP Irvin 42, EP Jefferson 8

EP Parkland 61, EP Ysleta 14

Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Alexander 24

Euless Trinity def. FW Chisholm Trail, forfeit

FW Lake Country 35, Lubbock Christian 24

FW Nolan 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14

FW Southwest 48, FW South Hills 0

Fort Bend Kempner 20, Fort Bend Clements 14

Frisco 23, Denison 3

Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Wakeland 14

Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33

Frisco Reedy 41, Denton 3

Galena Park North Shore 58, Humble Summer Creek 0

Georgetown 63, Leander 42

Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12

Grapevine 64, FW North Side 7

Hallettsville Sacred Heart def. Temple Central Texas, forfeit

Houston St. Thomas 48, Tomball Concordia 17

Irving MacArthur 35, Irving 14

Irving The Highlands 62, FW Covenant Classical 16

Katy Seven Lakes 38, Katy Mayde Creek 26

Lewisville Flower Mound 63, Plano East 21

Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 24

Lubbock Coronado 45, Amarillo 13

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7

Magnolia 21, Magnolia West 14

Mansfield Timberview 55, Dripping Springs 28

Manvel 66, Richmond Foster 28

McKinney 34, Denton Braswell 31

McKinney Boyd 29, Little Elm 10

Mesquite Poteet 61, Dallas Conrad 0

Midland Lee 46, Odessa 0

Mount Pleasant def. Hallsville, forfeit

N. Richland Hills Richland 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

New Caney Porter 41, Waller 28

Northwest Eaton 57, Keller Central 7

Odessa Permian 42, Midland 14

Pearland Dawson 65, Alief Elsik 7

Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35

Richardson Lake Highlands 58, Richardson Berkner 14

SA Churchill 43, LEE 7

SA Roosevelt 41, SA Northside Clark 17

South Grand Prairie 30, Arlington 21

Spring Branch Living Rock 82, SA Atonement 0

Temple def. Belton, forfeit

WF Rider 49, Plainview 0

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Red Oak Ovilla 6

Weslaco 24, Harlingen 13

Class 4A Division I=

Region 3 Bi-District=

El Campo 63, Yates 6

Huffman Hargrave 19, Palestine 10

Kilgore 42, Splendora 0

Needville 51, Houston Furr 13

Region I Bi-District=

Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0

Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14

Decatur 49, Pampa 28

Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27

Class 4A Division II=

Region 2 Bi-District=

Gilmer 54, Canton 21

Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25

Region 3 Bi-District=

Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit

China Spring 45, Jasper 19

Salado def. Rusk, forfeit

West Orange-Stark 59, Sweeny 8

Region 4 Bi-District=

Raymondville 48, Devine 47

Region I Bi-District=

Celina 52, Vernon 0

Perryton 34, Monahans 20

Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24

Class 3A Division I=

Region 2 Bi-District=

Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43

Region 3 Bi-District=

Columbus 42, Rockdale 15

Diboll 59, Buna 22

Lorena 54, Boling 14

Region 4 Bi-District=

Blanco 35, Poteet 20

Edna 24, CC London 21

Region I Bi-District=

Denver City 41, Littlefield 22

Paradise 10, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16

Class 3A Division II=

Region 2 Bi-District=

Holliday 21, Millsap 13

WF City View 34, Comanche 21

Region 3 Bi-District=

Hooks 52, Troup 21

Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26

Newton 78, Harleton 6

Waskom 45, New Waverly 33

Region 4 Bi-District=

George West 49, Odem 12

Lexington 7, East Bernard 0, OT

Region I Bi-District=

Childress 28, Abernathy 21

Idalou 62, Friona 35

Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

Class 2A Division I=

Region 1 Bi-District=

Anson 45, Winters 7

Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7

Region 2 Bi-District=

Cooper 32, Trenton 12

Crawford 49, Kerens 14

Italy 28, Rio Vista 21

Region 3 Bi-District=

Garrison 17, Hawkins 7

Class 2A Division II=

Region 1 Bi-District=

Bovina 19, Plains 7

Region 2 Bi-District=

Albany def. Chico, forfeit

Archer City 67, Lockney 20

Muenster 32, Santo 6

Petrolia 28, Cross Plains 27

Windthorst 56, Hico 14

Region 3 Bi-District=

Bremond 56, Maud 14

Pineland West Sabine 22, Hull-Daisetta 6

Tenaha 53, Burkeville 12

Region 4 Bi-District=

Bruni 34, Runge 19

Falls City 56, La Pryor 8

Granger 42, Rocksprings 26

Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15

Six-Man Class 1A Division I=

Region 1 Bi-District=

Borden County def. Crowell, forfeit

Happy 71, Petersburg 22

Region 2 Bi-District=

Rankin def. Van Horn, forfeit

Westbrook 45, Ira 0

Region 3 Bi-District=

Abbott 51, Avalon 6

Region 4 Bi-District=

Jonesboro 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8

May 46, Mertzon Irion County 0

Water Valley 54, Baird 8

Six-Man Class 1A Division II=

Region 1 Bi-District=

Anton 63, Ackerly Sands 18

Follett 48, Wildorado 0

Groom 67, Miami 37

Lamesa Klondike 66, Amherst 18

Region 2 Bi-District=

Matador Motley County 52, Benjamin 6

Region 3 Bi-District=

Gordon 30, Morgan 28

Ladonia Fannindel 62, Lueders-Avoca 12

Throckmorton 69, Trinidad 24

Region 4 Bi-District=

Oglesby 62, Oakwood 52

Richland Springs 56, Blanket 30