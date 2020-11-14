Week 12: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It was a special night at Vandegrift for senior Tommy Hartman.
The team leader and manager scored the first touchdown of his high school career on senior night with the support of his teammates, coaches and the Hutto football program.
‘T Drive’ was the play that got Hartman, who has autism, into the end zone against Hutto. The two head coaches coordinated the game-opening play prior to their game on Friday night at Vandegrift. Kudos to all involved.
You can watch Hartman’s touchdown in the video player below and read more about his story here.
The UIL state playoffs are underway for the 4A through 1A classifications. The large Texas classifications still have three weeks left in the regular season.
Check out all of the scores from across Texas below.
Texas High School Football scores (AP)
Abilene 42, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Abilene Cooper 48, Saginaw 13
Allen 56, Denton Guyer 38
Amarillo Palo Duro 27, Lubbock 20
Austin TSD 54, Logos Prep 6
Austin Vandegrift 38, Hutto 6
Baytown Sterling 24, Galveston Ball 14
Beaumont United 29, La Porte 20
Brenham 59, Elgin 7
Brownsville Memorial 26, Brownsville Lopez 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 54, SA St. Anthony’s 27
Bryan St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0
Bullard Brook Hill def. Dallas Christian, forfeit
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Carroll 14
CC Ray 14, CC King 7
Canutillo 54, Clint Horizon 0
Canyon Randall 28, Abilene Wylie 14
Carrollton Smith def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit
Cedar Park Summit 52, Bulverde Bracken 6
College Station 64, Cleveland 0
Conroe Oak Ridge 44, Willis 34
Cypress Bridgeland 59, Cypress Lakes 3
Cypress Woods 63, Cypress Springs 36
Dallas Jesuit 56, Irving Nimitz 7
De Soto 63, Hewitt Midway 14
Del Rio 42, Laredo Nixon 6
EP Andress 28, EP Austin 21
EP Burges 49, EP Bowie 14
EP Franklin 35, EP Coronado 7
EP Irvin 42, EP Jefferson 8
EP Parkland 61, EP Ysleta 14
Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Alexander 24
Euless Trinity def. FW Chisholm Trail, forfeit
FW Lake Country 35, Lubbock Christian 24
FW Nolan 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14
FW Southwest 48, FW South Hills 0
Fort Bend Kempner 20, Fort Bend Clements 14
Frisco 23, Denison 3
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Wakeland 14
Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33
Frisco Reedy 41, Denton 3
Galena Park North Shore 58, Humble Summer Creek 0
Georgetown 63, Leander 42
Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12
Grapevine 64, FW North Side 7
Hallettsville Sacred Heart def. Temple Central Texas, forfeit
Houston St. Thomas 48, Tomball Concordia 17
Irving MacArthur 35, Irving 14
Irving The Highlands 62, FW Covenant Classical 16
Katy Seven Lakes 38, Katy Mayde Creek 26
Lewisville Flower Mound 63, Plano East 21
Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 24
Lubbock Coronado 45, Amarillo 13
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7
Magnolia 21, Magnolia West 14
Mansfield Timberview 55, Dripping Springs 28
Manvel 66, Richmond Foster 28
McKinney 34, Denton Braswell 31
McKinney Boyd 29, Little Elm 10
Mesquite Poteet 61, Dallas Conrad 0
Midland Lee 46, Odessa 0
Mount Pleasant def. Hallsville, forfeit
N. Richland Hills Richland 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
New Caney Porter 41, Waller 28
Northwest Eaton 57, Keller Central 7
Odessa Permian 42, Midland 14
Pearland Dawson 65, Alief Elsik 7
Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35
Richardson Lake Highlands 58, Richardson Berkner 14
SA Churchill 43, LEE 7
SA Roosevelt 41, SA Northside Clark 17
South Grand Prairie 30, Arlington 21
Spring Branch Living Rock 82, SA Atonement 0
Temple def. Belton, forfeit
WF Rider 49, Plainview 0
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Red Oak Ovilla 6
Weslaco 24, Harlingen 13
Class 4A Division I=
Region 3 Bi-District=
El Campo 63, Yates 6
Huffman Hargrave 19, Palestine 10
Kilgore 42, Splendora 0
Needville 51, Houston Furr 13
Region I Bi-District=
Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0
Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14
Decatur 49, Pampa 28
Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27
Class 4A Division II=
Region 2 Bi-District=
Gilmer 54, Canton 21
Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25
Region 3 Bi-District=
Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit
China Spring 45, Jasper 19
Salado def. Rusk, forfeit
West Orange-Stark 59, Sweeny 8
Region 4 Bi-District=
Raymondville 48, Devine 47
Region I Bi-District=
Celina 52, Vernon 0
Perryton 34, Monahans 20
Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24
Class 3A Division I=
Region 2 Bi-District=
Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43
Region 3 Bi-District=
Columbus 42, Rockdale 15
Diboll 59, Buna 22
Lorena 54, Boling 14
Region 4 Bi-District=
Blanco 35, Poteet 20
Edna 24, CC London 21
Region I Bi-District=
Denver City 41, Littlefield 22
Paradise 10, Tuscola Jim Ned 7
Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16
Class 3A Division II=
Region 2 Bi-District=
Holliday 21, Millsap 13
WF City View 34, Comanche 21
Region 3 Bi-District=
Hooks 52, Troup 21
Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26
Newton 78, Harleton 6
Waskom 45, New Waverly 33
Region 4 Bi-District=
George West 49, Odem 12
Lexington 7, East Bernard 0, OT
Region I Bi-District=
Childress 28, Abernathy 21
Idalou 62, Friona 35
Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
Class 2A Division I=
Region 1 Bi-District=
Anson 45, Winters 7
Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7
Region 2 Bi-District=
Cooper 32, Trenton 12
Crawford 49, Kerens 14
Italy 28, Rio Vista 21
Region 3 Bi-District=
Garrison 17, Hawkins 7
Class 2A Division II=
Region 1 Bi-District=
Bovina 19, Plains 7
Region 2 Bi-District=
Albany def. Chico, forfeit
Archer City 67, Lockney 20
Muenster 32, Santo 6
Petrolia 28, Cross Plains 27
Windthorst 56, Hico 14
Region 3 Bi-District=
Bremond 56, Maud 14
Pineland West Sabine 22, Hull-Daisetta 6
Tenaha 53, Burkeville 12
Region 4 Bi-District=
Bruni 34, Runge 19
Falls City 56, La Pryor 8
Granger 42, Rocksprings 26
Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15
Six-Man Class 1A Division I=
Region 1 Bi-District=
Borden County def. Crowell, forfeit
Happy 71, Petersburg 22
Region 2 Bi-District=
Rankin def. Van Horn, forfeit
Westbrook 45, Ira 0
Region 3 Bi-District=
Abbott 51, Avalon 6
Region 4 Bi-District=
Jonesboro 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8
May 46, Mertzon Irion County 0
Water Valley 54, Baird 8
Six-Man Class 1A Division II=
Region 1 Bi-District=
Anton 63, Ackerly Sands 18
Follett 48, Wildorado 0
Groom 67, Miami 37
Lamesa Klondike 66, Amherst 18
Region 2 Bi-District=
Matador Motley County 52, Benjamin 6
Region 3 Bi-District=
Gordon 30, Morgan 28
Ladonia Fannindel 62, Lueders-Avoca 12
Throckmorton 69, Trinidad 24
Region 4 Bi-District=
Oglesby 62, Oakwood 52
Richland Springs 56, Blanket 30