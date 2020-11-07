Week 11: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There have already been 11 weeks of Texas high school football and there are still several more to go for the largest classifications in the state.
The UIL state playoffs will not start until December for the big schools. There’s still some work to be done to decide the district champions.
Check out the scores from week 11 of the Texas high school football schedule.
Texas High School Football scores (AP)
Abernathy 20, Coahoma 14
Abilene Wylie 44, Wichita Falls 14
Ackerly Sands 60, Wilson 12
Alice 43, CC Tuloso-Midway 23
Allen 68, Little Elm 44
Altair Rice def. Wallis Brazos, forfeit
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo 27
Anson 55, Colorado City 14
Argyle 28, Paris 7
Arlington Martin 55, Arlington Bowie 23
Arlington Seguin 35, Burleson 21
Austin St. Michael 34, Austin Hyde Park 12
Azle 70, Granbury 38
Baird 44, Gorman 14
Ballinger 42, Sonora 0
Bangs 76, Brady 23
Barbers Hill 54, Port Neches-Groves 28
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 63, Medina 18
Bastrop 38, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Beaumont Legacy Christian 56, Pasadena First Baptist 12
Beaumont West Brook 41, Humble 14
Bellville def. Sweeny, forfeit
Blackwell 52, Loraine 44
Blanket def. Valera Panther Creek, forfeit
Blue Ridge def. Lone Oak, forfeit
Blum 72, Avalon 27
Borden County def. Wellman-Union, forfeit
Bowie Gold-Burg 50, Forestburg 0
Breckenridge 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Brock 66, Pilot Point 21
Brookesmith 71, Sidney 52
Bruni 34, Charlotte 14
Bryan Allen Academy 64, Galveston O’Connell 12
Buckholts def. Mount Calm, forfeit
Buda Johnson def. SA Veterans Memorial, forfeit
Bulverde Bracken 56, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6
Buna 24, Kirbyville 7
Burleson Centennial 41, Midlothian 13
Byron Nelson 38, Keller Timber Creek 31
CC Calallen 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
CC John Paul 49, Brownsville St. Joseph 34
Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 3
Calvert def. Oakwood, forfeit
Canadian 63, Childress 13
Canyon 53, Hereford 0
Canyon Randall 48, Plainview 6
Castroville Medina Valley 7, Lockhart 0
Cedar Park 60, Leander 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Hutto 13
Chillicothe 66, Rule 44
Cisco 48, San Saba 6
College Station 45, Lufkin 21
Colleyville Covenant 32, Lubbock Christian 12
Colleyville Heritage 27, Red Oak 13
Collinsville 64, Tom Bean 14
Comanche 52, Merkel 14
Conroe Covenant 63, Alpha Omega 22
Coolidge 74, Aquilla 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Carroll 0
Cranfills Gap def. Iredell, forfeit
Crockett 39, Trinity 0
Cross Plains 56, Meridian 0
Cuero 56, Gonzales 7
Cushing 60, Colmesneil 38
Cypress Fairbanks 31, Houston Memorial 3
Cypress Ranch 35, Houston Langham Creek 14
Daingerfield 53, Paris Chisum 27
Dalhart 42, Amarillo River Road 6
Dallas Highland Park 18, Longview 13
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 57, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Dallas Spruce def. Dallas Adamson, forfeit
Dallas St. Mark 14, Dallas Greenhill 0
De Leon 43, Goldthwaite 40
Denison 56, Lake Dallas 34
Denton Guyer 49, Denton Braswell 7
Denton Ryan 49, Lewisville The Colony 8
Devine 42, Crystal City 0
Dumas 28, Pampa 9
Duncanville 74, Hewitt Midway 21
EP Parkland 38, Clint Horizon 0
Eagle Pass 35, Laredo Nixon 16
Eastland 65, Dublin 19
El Campo 40, Needville 21
El Maton Tidehaven 39, Danbury 0
Eldorado def. Junction, forfeit
Everman 54, Cleburne 14
FW Covenant Classical 76, Dallas Fairhill 6
FW Lake Country 21, Lubbock Trinity 14
FW Southwest Christian 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 10
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16
Forney 63, Greenville 31
Friendswood 19, La Porte 7
Frisco Centennial 68, Frisco Heritage 47
Frisco Independence 55, Frisco Wakeland 28
Galena Park North Shore 63, Humble Kingwood 6
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, Garland Sachse 30
Garland Naaman Forest 31, Wylie 15
Gatesville 46, Pecos 37
Georgetown 42, Austin Anderson 35
Gholson def. Abbott, forfeit
Gilmer 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28
Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8
Godley 62, Venus 16
Grand Oaks 19, Conroe 18
Grandfalls-Royalty def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit
Groom 54, Wildorado 8
Gustine 58, Bluff Dale 52
Hale Center 50, Floydada 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27
Haltom 31, Hurst Bell 19
Hamshire-Fannett 21, Liberty 14
Happy 60, Claude 0
Harlingen 66, Donna North 6
Hawkins 33, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Hawley 14, Forsan 8
Holland 23, Thrall 7
Holliday 35, Henrietta 14
Hondo 65, Carrizo Springs 7
Houston Kinkaid 27, Bellaire Episcopal 14
Houston Lutheran North 56, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6
Houston Milby def. Angleton, forfeit
Houston Second Baptist 33, Fort Bend Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 48, SA Christian 6
Hubbard 59, Bremond 28
Hull-Daisetta 21, Sabine Pass 0
Humble Atascocita 55, Humble Summer Creek 7
Huntington 23, Palestine Westwood 16
Huntsville 49, Rosenberg Lamar 0
Idalou 42, Lubbock Roosevelt 21
Ira 52, Aspermont 6
Irving Nimitz 31, Irving 13
Jasper 41, Madisonville 6
Jayton 67, Matador Motley County 50
Jonesboro 78, Evant 31
Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27
Katy Taylor 51, Katy Cinco Ranch 14
Kennedale 52, FW Castleberry 7
Kerrville Tivy 42, Floresville 35
Kountze 40, Warren 26
La Vernia 42, Pleasanton 0
Ladonia Fannindel 71, Trinidad 26
Lago Vista 42, Blanco 28
Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 2
Lamesa Klondike 56, Welch Dawson 0
Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20
Laredo United 20, Del Rio 13
League City Clear Creek 47, Houston Clear Lake 20
Lenorah Grady 52, TLC Midland 7
Leonard 100, Whitewright 0
Lewisville 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Lexington 47, Clifton 12
Little River Academy 42, Troy 21
Livingston 21, Huffman Hargrave 20
Longview Pine Tree 49, Jacksonville 42
Luling 7, Comfort 0
Mabank 24, Athens 17
Mansfield 37, Waco 13
Mansfield Summit 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 23
Marble Falls Faith 66, Round Rock Christian 8
May 61, Lingleville 6
McCamey 56, Seagraves 21
Melissa 52, Kaufman 14
Mexia 21, Canton 13
Miami 59, Darrouzett 6
Midland Lee 50, Wolfforth Frenship 21
Milford 60, Covington 20
Millsap 35, Jacksboro 26
Mineral Wells 28, Bridgeport 25
Mount Vernon def. Howe, forfeit
Nazareth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Nederland 31, Texas City 10
New London West Rusk 62, Quitman 0
Newton 61, Corrigan-Camden 0
O’Donnell 67, Meadow 8
Odem 28, Hebbronville 0
Odessa Permian 45, Odessa 7
Oglesby 88, Dime Box 71
Omaha Pewitt 44, Redwater 6
Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12
Panhandle 68, Sanford-Fritch 6
Pasadena Dobie 41, Deer Park 21
Pearland 37, Alief Hastings 16
Pearsall 24, Bandera 22
Pflugerville Hendrickson 52, Manor 27
Plano West 34, Plano East 26
Post def. Tahoka, forfeit
Poteet 14, Universal City Randolph 7
Premont 41, La Villa 0
Ralls def. Lockney, forfeit
Rankin 50, Garden City 0
Richardson 34, Richardson Berkner 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 42
Richmond Foster def. Wisdom, forfeit
Riesel def. Buffalo, forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Kingsville King 20
Roby def. Rotan, forfeit
Rochelle 71, Mullin 38
Rockport-Fulton def. Robstown, forfeit
Rockwall 45, Tyler Legacy 40
Rockwall-Heath 58, North Mesquite 0
Rogers 54, Florence 14
Round Rock 45, Round Rock Stony Point 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Round Rock McNeil 7
SA Antonian 34, Tomball Concordia 10
SA Central Catholic 40, Katy Pope John 20
SA Edison 23, SA Jefferson 6
SA Northside Taft 35, SA Northside Warren 14
SA Reagan 35, SA Churchill 7
Saint Jo 64, Perrin-Whitt 0
San Angelo Central 54, Midland 31
San Angelo Grape Creek 22, Ingram Moore 21
San Antonio Harlan 37, SA Northside Stevens 34
San Benito 60, Los Fresnos 8
Schertz Clemens 35, SA South San Antonio 0
Sealy 56, La Marque 14
Smithville 31, La Grange 13
Smyer 54, Ropesville Ropes 28
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 19, Orangefield 13, OT
South Grand Prairie 27, Arlington Houston 0
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 20
Splendora 30, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Springlake-Earth 54, Kress 8
Stafford 30, Bay City 19
Stamford 56, Haskell 32
Sterling City 76, Robert Lee 0
Strawn 90, Gordon 40
Sudan 38, New Home 20
Sunnyvale 60, Farmersville 13
Teague 28, Fairfield 21
Temple 39, Killeen Ellison 15
Temple Central Texas 40, SA Holy Cross 14
Texarkana Texas 28, Marshall 0
The Woodlands 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 21
Tolar def. Itasca, forfeit
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Clyde 6
Van Horn 75, Marfa 26
Vanderbilt Industrial 55, Goliad 14
Vega 41, Sunray 7
Victoria St. Joseph 61, Frassati Catholic 8
Vidor 42, Lumberton 14
Waco Live Oak Classical 78, Kennedale Fellowship 27
Wall 19, Early 7
Waskom 54, New Diana 0
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21
Wellington 38, Wheeler 7
Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 14
West Orange-Stark 52, Bridge City 0
Westbrook 46, Bronte 0
White Deer 70, McLean 20
Whitehouse 42, Hallsville 6
Whitharral def. Cotton Center, forfeit
Windthorst 67, Era 0
Wink def. Plains, forfeit
Winters def. Coleman, forfeit
Woodville 27, Anahuac 22
Zapata 24, Hidalgo 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/