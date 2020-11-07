Week 11: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There have already been 11 weeks of Texas high school football and there are still several more to go for the largest classifications in the state.

The UIL state playoffs will not start until December for the big schools. There’s still some work to be done to decide the district champions.

Check out the scores from week 11 of the Texas high school football schedule.

Texas High School Football scores (AP)

Abernathy 20, Coahoma 14

Abilene Wylie 44, Wichita Falls 14

Ackerly Sands 60, Wilson 12

Alice 43, CC Tuloso-Midway 23

Allen 68, Little Elm 44

Altair Rice def. Wallis Brazos, forfeit

Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo 27

Anson 55, Colorado City 14

Argyle 28, Paris 7

Arlington Martin 55, Arlington Bowie 23

Arlington Seguin 35, Burleson 21

Austin St. Michael 34, Austin Hyde Park 12

Azle 70, Granbury 38

Baird 44, Gorman 14

Ballinger 42, Sonora 0

Bangs 76, Brady 23

Barbers Hill 54, Port Neches-Groves 28

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 63, Medina 18

Bastrop 38, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Beaumont Legacy Christian 56, Pasadena First Baptist 12

Beaumont West Brook 41, Humble 14

Bellville def. Sweeny, forfeit

Blackwell 52, Loraine 44

Blanket def. Valera Panther Creek, forfeit

Blue Ridge def. Lone Oak, forfeit

Blum 72, Avalon 27

Borden County def. Wellman-Union, forfeit

Bowie Gold-Burg 50, Forestburg 0

Breckenridge 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Brock 66, Pilot Point 21

Brookesmith 71, Sidney 52

Bruni 34, Charlotte 14

Bryan Allen Academy 64, Galveston O’Connell 12

Buckholts def. Mount Calm, forfeit

Buda Johnson def. SA Veterans Memorial, forfeit

Bulverde Bracken 56, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6

Buna 24, Kirbyville 7

Burleson Centennial 41, Midlothian 13

Byron Nelson 38, Keller Timber Creek 31

CC Calallen 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7

CC John Paul 49, Brownsville St. Joseph 34

Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 3

Calvert def. Oakwood, forfeit

Canadian 63, Childress 13

Canyon 53, Hereford 0

Canyon Randall 48, Plainview 6

Castroville Medina Valley 7, Lockhart 0

Cedar Park 60, Leander 7

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Hutto 13

Chillicothe 66, Rule 44

Cisco 48, San Saba 6

College Station 45, Lufkin 21

Colleyville Covenant 32, Lubbock Christian 12

Colleyville Heritage 27, Red Oak 13

Collinsville 64, Tom Bean 14

Comanche 52, Merkel 14

Conroe Covenant 63, Alpha Omega 22

Coolidge 74, Aquilla 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Carroll 0

Cranfills Gap def. Iredell, forfeit

Crockett 39, Trinity 0

Cross Plains 56, Meridian 0

Cuero 56, Gonzales 7

Cushing 60, Colmesneil 38

Cypress Fairbanks 31, Houston Memorial 3

Cypress Ranch 35, Houston Langham Creek 14

Daingerfield 53, Paris Chisum 27

Dalhart 42, Amarillo River Road 6

Dallas Highland Park 18, Longview 13

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 57, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Dallas Spruce def. Dallas Adamson, forfeit

Dallas St. Mark 14, Dallas Greenhill 0

De Leon 43, Goldthwaite 40

Denison 56, Lake Dallas 34

Denton Guyer 49, Denton Braswell 7

Denton Ryan 49, Lewisville The Colony 8

Devine 42, Crystal City 0

Dumas 28, Pampa 9

Duncanville 74, Hewitt Midway 21

EP Parkland 38, Clint Horizon 0

Eagle Pass 35, Laredo Nixon 16

Eastland 65, Dublin 19

El Campo 40, Needville 21

El Maton Tidehaven 39, Danbury 0

Eldorado def. Junction, forfeit

Everman 54, Cleburne 14

FW Covenant Classical 76, Dallas Fairhill 6

FW Lake Country 21, Lubbock Trinity 14

FW Southwest Christian 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 10

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16

Forney 63, Greenville 31

Friendswood 19, La Porte 7

Frisco Centennial 68, Frisco Heritage 47

Frisco Independence 55, Frisco Wakeland 28

Galena Park North Shore 63, Humble Kingwood 6

Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, Garland Sachse 30

Garland Naaman Forest 31, Wylie 15

Gatesville 46, Pecos 37

Georgetown 42, Austin Anderson 35

Gholson def. Abbott, forfeit

Gilmer 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28

Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8

Godley 62, Venus 16

Grand Oaks 19, Conroe 18

Grandfalls-Royalty def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit

Groom 54, Wildorado 8

Gustine 58, Bluff Dale 52

Hale Center 50, Floydada 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27

Haltom 31, Hurst Bell 19

Hamshire-Fannett 21, Liberty 14

Happy 60, Claude 0

Harlingen 66, Donna North 6

Hawkins 33, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Hawley 14, Forsan 8

Holland 23, Thrall 7

Holliday 35, Henrietta 14

Hondo 65, Carrizo Springs 7

Houston Kinkaid 27, Bellaire Episcopal 14

Houston Lutheran North 56, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6

Houston Milby def. Angleton, forfeit

Houston Second Baptist 33, Fort Bend Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 48, SA Christian 6

Hubbard 59, Bremond 28

Hull-Daisetta 21, Sabine Pass 0

Humble Atascocita 55, Humble Summer Creek 7

Huntington 23, Palestine Westwood 16

Huntsville 49, Rosenberg Lamar 0

Idalou 42, Lubbock Roosevelt 21

Ira 52, Aspermont 6

Irving Nimitz 31, Irving 13

Jasper 41, Madisonville 6

Jayton 67, Matador Motley County 50

Jonesboro 78, Evant 31

Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27

Katy Taylor 51, Katy Cinco Ranch 14

Kennedale 52, FW Castleberry 7

Kerrville Tivy 42, Floresville 35

Kountze 40, Warren 26

La Vernia 42, Pleasanton 0

Ladonia Fannindel 71, Trinidad 26

Lago Vista 42, Blanco 28

Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 2

Lamesa Klondike 56, Welch Dawson 0

Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20

Laredo United 20, Del Rio 13

League City Clear Creek 47, Houston Clear Lake 20

Lenorah Grady 52, TLC Midland 7

Leonard 100, Whitewright 0

Lewisville 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Lexington 47, Clifton 12

Little River Academy 42, Troy 21

Livingston 21, Huffman Hargrave 20

Longview Pine Tree 49, Jacksonville 42

Luling 7, Comfort 0

Mabank 24, Athens 17

Mansfield 37, Waco 13

Mansfield Summit 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 23

Marble Falls Faith 66, Round Rock Christian 8

May 61, Lingleville 6

McCamey 56, Seagraves 21

Melissa 52, Kaufman 14

Mexia 21, Canton 13

Miami 59, Darrouzett 6

Midland Lee 50, Wolfforth Frenship 21

Milford 60, Covington 20

Millsap 35, Jacksboro 26

Mineral Wells 28, Bridgeport 25

Mount Vernon def. Howe, forfeit

Nazareth def. Lorenzo, forfeit

Nederland 31, Texas City 10

New London West Rusk 62, Quitman 0

Newton 61, Corrigan-Camden 0

O’Donnell 67, Meadow 8

Odem 28, Hebbronville 0

Odessa Permian 45, Odessa 7

Oglesby 88, Dime Box 71

Omaha Pewitt 44, Redwater 6

Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12

Panhandle 68, Sanford-Fritch 6

Pasadena Dobie 41, Deer Park 21

Pearland 37, Alief Hastings 16

Pearsall 24, Bandera 22

Pflugerville Hendrickson 52, Manor 27

Plano West 34, Plano East 26

Post def. Tahoka, forfeit

Poteet 14, Universal City Randolph 7

Premont 41, La Villa 0

Ralls def. Lockney, forfeit

Rankin 50, Garden City 0

Richardson 34, Richardson Berkner 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 42

Richmond Foster def. Wisdom, forfeit

Riesel def. Buffalo, forfeit

Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Kingsville King 20

Roby def. Rotan, forfeit

Rochelle 71, Mullin 38

Rockport-Fulton def. Robstown, forfeit

Rockwall 45, Tyler Legacy 40

Rockwall-Heath 58, North Mesquite 0

Rogers 54, Florence 14

Round Rock 45, Round Rock Stony Point 6

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Round Rock McNeil 7

SA Antonian 34, Tomball Concordia 10

SA Central Catholic 40, Katy Pope John 20

SA Edison 23, SA Jefferson 6

SA Northside Taft 35, SA Northside Warren 14

SA Reagan 35, SA Churchill 7

Saint Jo 64, Perrin-Whitt 0

San Angelo Central 54, Midland 31

San Angelo Grape Creek 22, Ingram Moore 21

San Antonio Harlan 37, SA Northside Stevens 34

San Benito 60, Los Fresnos 8

Schertz Clemens 35, SA South San Antonio 0

Sealy 56, La Marque 14

Smithville 31, La Grange 13

Smyer 54, Ropesville Ropes 28

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 19, Orangefield 13, OT

South Grand Prairie 27, Arlington Houston 0

Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 20

Splendora 30, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

Springlake-Earth 54, Kress 8

Stafford 30, Bay City 19

Stamford 56, Haskell 32

Sterling City 76, Robert Lee 0

Strawn 90, Gordon 40

Sudan 38, New Home 20

Sunnyvale 60, Farmersville 13

Teague 28, Fairfield 21

Temple 39, Killeen Ellison 15

Temple Central Texas 40, SA Holy Cross 14

Texarkana Texas 28, Marshall 0

The Woodlands 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 21

Tolar def. Itasca, forfeit

Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Clyde 6

Van Horn 75, Marfa 26

Vanderbilt Industrial 55, Goliad 14

Vega 41, Sunray 7

Victoria St. Joseph 61, Frassati Catholic 8

Vidor 42, Lumberton 14

Waco Live Oak Classical 78, Kennedale Fellowship 27

Wall 19, Early 7

Waskom 54, New Diana 0

Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21

Wellington 38, Wheeler 7

Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 14

West Orange-Stark 52, Bridge City 0

Westbrook 46, Bronte 0

White Deer 70, McLean 20

Whitehouse 42, Hallsville 6

Whitharral def. Cotton Center, forfeit

Windthorst 67, Era 0

Wink def. Plains, forfeit

Winters def. Coleman, forfeit

Woodville 27, Anahuac 22

Zapata 24, Hidalgo 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/