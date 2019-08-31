Week 1: Texas high school football scores

Class 6A Scores

Allen 41, Cedar Hill 28

Amarillo Tascosa 19, Abilene 14

Arlington 38, Dallas Jesuit 28

Arlington Houston 21, North Mesquite 17

Arlington Lamar 28, Byron Nelson 27

Arlington Martin 35, Lake Travis 14

Austin Akins 47, Austin Crockett 0

Austin Vandegrift 17, Cedar Park 0

Austin Westlake 48, Belton 0

Beaumont West Brook 56, Houston Bellaire 35

Buda Hays 41, San Marcos 13

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Leander Rouse 6

Clear Falls 41, Pasadena South Houston 33

De Soto 35, Odessa Permian 14

Deer Park 25, Port Arthur Memorial 20

Dickinson 51, Richmond George Ranch 14

Duncanville 24, Lancaster 3

Euless Trinity 20, Hewitt Midway 14

Friendswood 42, Dayton 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 32, Arlington Seguin 21

Garland Sachse 33, Coppell 30

Harlingen South 24, Edinburg 0

Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 0

Houston King 15, New Caney Porter 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Houston St. Thomas 17

Humble Atascocita 69, Katy Taylor 7

Katy Morton Ranch 20, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller Central 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 31

Killeen Shoemaker 54, San Angelo Central 21

La Joya 13, La Joya Palmview 12

La Porte 42, Clear Brook 10

League City Clear Creek 28, Baytown Sterling 13

Lewisville 34, Grand Prairie 3

Lewisville Hebron 53, Plano 26

Longview 24, Lufkin 21

McAllen Memorial 42, Brownsville Hanna 40

Mesquite 21, Richardson Lake Highlands 6

Midland Lee 45, Smithson Valley 21

Mission 37, Mission Memorial 0

New Braunfels 31, SA Alamo Heights 14

North Garland 42, Frisco Liberty 7

Pearland Dawson 42, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

PSJA Southwest 14, Edinburg Economedes 7

Richardson 48, Irving Nimitz 27

Round Rock 42, Killeen Harker Heights 34

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 35, Temple 29

SA East Central 48, CC Ray 10

SA Northside Brennan 17, SA Reagan 0

SA Northside Warren 28, Del Rio 7

SA Roosevelt 51, SA Southwest 14

SA South San Antonio 21, SA McCollum 7

SA Wagner 42, Laredo United South 7

Schertz Clemens 28, SA Madison 0

Southlake Carroll 35, South Grand Prairie 20

Weatherford 81, Granbury 40

Wolfforth Frenship 31, Amarillo 0

Class 5A scores

Abilene Cooper 21, Keller 20

Austin LBJ 35, Elgin 20

Boerne-Champion 41, SA Northside Stevens 8

Brownsville Porter 20, Port Isabel 14, OT

Burleson Centennial 34, Corsicana 21

Canyon Randall 35, Midland 16

CC Calallen 28, San Benito 20

CC Miller 79, SA Highlands 0

CC Tuloso-Midway 46, Kingsville King 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 46, Edcouch-Elsa 21

Dallas Samuell 13, Dallas Spruce 7

Denton 37, Lake Dallas 34

Denton Ryan 52, Mesquite Poteet 6

Donna 21, Donna North 3

Dumas 51, Perryton 20

Eagle Pass Winn 30, Crystal City 0

EP Andress 23, EP Coronado 7

Forney 42, Richardson Berkner 21

Frisco Independence 57, Richardson Pearce 14

Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 3

Galveston Ball 7, La Marque 0

Grapevine 23, Azle 22

Hallsville 33, Terrell 21

Hereford 40, Amarillo Caprock 21

Laredo Nixon 33, Laredo Martin 30

Little Elm 32, Justin Northwest 21

Lubbock Cooper 45, Andrews 20

Lubbock Monterey 55, Odessa 13

Mansfield Lake Ridge 47, Union, Okla. 44

Manvel 34, Houston Clear Lake 6

McKinney North 44, McKinney 42

Midlothian 30, Carrollton Creekview 0

Prosper 31, Garland Rowlett 7

Rio Grande City 45, Roma 14

SA Brackenridge 13, Somerset 0

Saginaw 23, Haltom 21

San Angelo Lake View 38, Lamesa 30

WF Rider 47, Saginaw Boswell 34

Class 4A Scores

Argyle 42, Stephenville 14

Athens 33, Brownsboro 14

Beeville Jones 49, CC King 21

Bellville 18, Madisonville 15, OT

Brownwood 10, Brock 0

Bushland 29, Childress 22

Caddo Mills 42, Quinlan Ford 20

Carrizo Springs 16, Dilley 12

China Spring 42, Lorena 21

Clint 27, Monahans 12

Clint Mountain View 28, Gadsden, N.M. 20

Cuero 28, Bay City 15

Dalhart 47, Muleshoe 0

Decatur 35, Kennedale 21

Denver City 47, Pecos 0

Devine 34, SA Kennedy 0

El Campo 21, Texas City 14

Fairfield 47, Rusk 34

Fischer Canyon Lake 7, Marble Falls 0

Geronimo Navarro 17, Gonzales 16

Godley 46, Bowie 6

Graham 41, WF Hirschi 28

Huffman Hargrave 34, Liberty 7

Iowa Park 35, Holliday 28, OT

Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14

La Feria 41, Raymondville 13

La Vernia 48, Sinton 26

Lake Worth 42, FW North Side 21

Lampasas 63, Joshua 14

Levelland 33, Plainview 13

Liberty Hill 41, Leander Glenn 13

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21, Woodville 7

Midland Greenwood 42, Big Spring 6

Midlothian Heritage 63, Gatesville 19

Orangefield 58, KIPP Generations 0

Pampa 30, Borger 25

Pleasanton 39, SA Edison 14

Princeton 41, South Garland 0

Progreso 27, La Villa 21

Robinson 47, Taylor 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 22, Paris 16

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Crandall 0

Waco Connally 46, Palestine 27

Waco La Vega 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14

West Columbia 38, Victoria East 7

West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 20

Wimberley 42, Burnet 6

Class 3A Scores

Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24

Amarillo Highland Park 42, Booker 6

Bangs 44, Early 7

Boyd 52, Nocona 0

Bruceville-Eddy 40, Rio Vista 33

Buna 34, Cleveland 7

Canadian 36, Stinnett West Texas 22

Cisco 49, Sweetwater 27

Clifton 35, Valley Mills 0

East Chambers 58, Kountze 0

Eastland 57, Comanche 21

Edna 29, Caldwell 16

Falfurrias 39, Banquete 0

Franklin 49, Hearne 6

Friona 61, Farwell 6

Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21

Idalou 28, Shallowater 22

Jacksboro 35, Breckenridge 20

Karnes City 24, Kenedy 8

Lago Vista 41, Blanco 21

Littlefield 34, Snyder 27

Malakoff 40, Teague 14

Natalia 21, SA Cole 9

Nixon-Smiley 32, Pettus 0

Odem 20, CC West Oso 7

Omaha Pewitt 27, New Boston 14

Palacios 37, Skidmore-Tynan 6

Paradise 55, Sadler S&S Consolidated 25

Pilot Point 60, Bridgeport 7

San Diego 33, Ingleside 19

Santa Rosa 32, Lyford 12

Schulenburg 14, Stockdale 13

Slaton 41, Sanford-Fritch 6

Spearman 57, Memphis 12

Stanton 20, Big Lake Reagan County 12

Troy 28, Salado 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0

Universal City Randolph 16, Poth 12

Vanderbilt Industrial 47, Mathis 20

Warren 27, Huntington 17

West 35, Hillsboro 13

Whitesboro 20, Anna 7

Whitney 56, Jarrell 3

Class 2A Scores

Abernathy 33, Amarillo River Road 12

Albany 18, Colorado City 3

Alvord 33, Electra 12

Bremond 40, Normangee 28

Burton 16, Lexington 10

Christoval 40, Harper 0

Clarendon 35, Lockney 7

Claude 56, Follett 6

Crawford 21, Tolar 16

Cross Plains 34, Menard 7

Cumby 48, Quitman 18

De Leon 7, Clyde 6

Falls City 30, Three Rivers 0

Ganado 71, Louise 6

Granger 31, Snook 18

Grapeland 44, Milano 9

Gruver 61, Texhoma, Okla. 19

Hamlin 27, Anson 7

Haskell 32, Quanah 24

Hawley 39, Roscoe 0

Holland 64, Moody 6

Leakey 46, Paint Rock 0

Mart 52, Bosqueville 14

Mertzon Irion County 56, Bronte 18

Miles 58, Ranger 6

Panhandle 66, Tulia 12

Peaster 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 2

Ralls 42, Shamrock 0

Refugio 43, El Maton Tidehaven 7

San Augustine 70, Big Sandy 7

San Saba 55, Johnson City 3

Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20

Stamford 30, Merkel 8

Stratford 63, Sunray 7

Sundown 35, Wink 23

Tahoka 76, Plains 0

Thrall 18, Riesel 14

Vega 63, Crosbyton 0

Wellington 44, Clayton, N.M. 0

Wheeler 52, Lubbock Trinity 15

Windthorst 30, Henrietta 22

Winters 21, Goldthwaite 0

Class 1A Scores

Blanket 57, Cherokee 12

Brackett 64, Woodsboro 6

Chillicothe 50, Higgins 0

Cranfills Gap 70, Mount Calm 46

Fort Davis 72, EP Immanuel 0

Garden City 46, Sanderson 0

Gustine 46, Three Way 19

Iredell 60, UME Prep 14

Lamesa Klondike 48, Roby 0

Lefors 57, Kress 38

Lometa 34, Lingleville 13

Lueders-Avoca 36, Lubbock All Saints 14

Moran 58, Benjamin 12

O’Donnell 56, Southland 6

Petersburg 98, Azle Christian School 50

Ropesville Ropes 52, Amherst 6

Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 8

Saint Jo 48, Ladonia Fannindel 0

Sierra Blanca 53, Marfa 8

Vernon Northside 33, Throckmorton 30

Walnut Springs 48, Sidney 38

Water Valley 53, Robert Lee 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 25, Arlington Grace Prep 10

Austin Hill Country 32, Giddings State School 26

Austin Veritas 46, SA Lutheran 0

Bellaire Episcopal 28, Navasota 3

CC John Paul 14, Taft 0

Cedar Hill Trinity 16, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13

Dallas Christian 52, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 49, Addison Trinity 26

Dallas Greenhill 16, Valliant, Okla. 6

Dallas Lakehill 48, Bulverde Bracken 20

FW Nolan 42, Houston Kinkaid 9

Garland Christian 59, Dallas Lutheran 12

Grapevine Faith 55, FW Trinity Valley 0

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21

Houston Second Baptist 41, Boerne Geneva 6

Houston St. John’s 21, Tomball Concordia 13

Irving The Highlands 60, FW Hill School 6

Lubbock Christian 61, Dimmitt 12

Midland Christian 42, EP Chapin 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 8, Collinsville 6

Plano Prestonwood 14, Wylie 6

SA Antonian 42, Seguin 21

SA Holy Cross 41, Austin Hyde Park 17

SA Texas Military 14, SA St. Gerard 12

Shiner St. Paul 49, Yorktown 28

OTHER

Austin Brentwood 40, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Beaumont United 53, Houston St. Pius X 6

Bixby , Okla. 77, Mansfield Timberview 47

Bluff Dale 56, Mullin 8

Fort Worth Christian 28, FW Country Day 22

Frisco Lebanon Trail 43, FW Southwest 18

Frisco Memorial 16, Celina 14

Gail Borden County 55, Strawn 26

Katy Paetow 35, Stafford 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 49, Conroe Caney Creek 20

Plano John Paul II 49, Krum 19

San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Holmes 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA Lanier 7

Spring Branch Living Rock 70, Waco Parkview Christian 25

