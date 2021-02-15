SCHEDULE CHANGE: Winter storm postpones another Texas Longhorns basketball game

Texas forward Greg Brown (4) celebrates a play with head coach Shaka Smart and teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas men’s basketball program has had to endure a number of schedule changes due to COVID-19 issues, and now there will be another change due to the winter storm that is crippling travel across the state.

Tuesday’s scheduled game at Oklahoma has been moved to Wednesday with a start time yet to be announced by the Big 12. Because of that move, Thursday’s scheduled game at Iowa State has been postponed for a second time.

The Iowa State game was a makeup from a Jan. 20 postponement due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cyclones program.

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Longhorns and the Big 12 are running out of time to squeeze in a full schedule. Texas (13-5, 7-4) still has postponed games at TCU and Baylor that have not been rescheduled.

Texas was set to play three games this week before the winter storm threw a wrench in the conference’s plans.

The Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, following two wins at Kansas State and against TCU. Texas, finally back at full strength, put together its best game of the season in Saturday’s 70-55 win over TCU at the Erwin Center.

Other Travel Issues

The Longhorns women’s basketball team stayed in Waco Sunday night after its loss to No. 7 Baylor on Sunday afternoon with the winter weather making travel impossible.

Texas softball had their new season and home opener against North Texas on Tuesday postponed. The Longhorns had their Texas Classic tournament this past weekend also postponed. UT’s next scheduled game is Friday against Tarleton State in the Tracy Beard Invitational in Frisco, Texas.