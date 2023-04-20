AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas softball was scheduled to begin their series with No. 3 Oklahoma State Thursday night, but Mother Nature had her say and the first game was postponed.

First pitch was scheduled for 8pm local time on Thursday night; however, the game didn’t start on time because of a lightning delay.

Storms and lightning continued to be a factor until the game was officially postponed.

Texas (36-9-1 overall, 8-4 in Big 12) will face Oklahoma State (39-5, 8-1 in Big 12) as the Longhorns look to beat the Cowgirls for the first time in Austin since Mike White took over as Head Coach.

Friday, the series will begin at 4:30 at McCombs Field; the series will conclude on Saturday with a doubleheader that will begin at 12pm.