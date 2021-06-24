WEATHER DELAY: Texas baseball’s College World Series elimination game delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — The Texas-Virginia College World Series elimination game has been delayed from its original Thursday 6 p.m. start time, due to storms west of TD Ameritrade Park.
A new start time hasn’t been determined by stadium officials.
Whenever first pitch is thrown, the Longhorns and Cavaliers are playing for their tournament lives. The winner will advance to face Mississippi State in the semifinal round Friday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the College World Series schedule.
Where to watch
Virginia vs No. 2 Texas
When: Undetermined (weather delay)
Where: TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)
Broadcast:
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM