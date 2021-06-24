WEATHER DELAY: Texas baseball’s College World Series elimination game delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — The Texas-Virginia College World Series elimination game has been delayed from its original Thursday 6 p.m. start time, due to storms west of TD Ameritrade Park.

A new start time hasn’t been determined by stadium officials.

Whenever first pitch is thrown, the Longhorns and Cavaliers are playing for their tournament lives. The winner will advance to face Mississippi State in the semifinal round Friday.

Here’s a full breakdown of the College World Series schedule.

Texas-Virginia delayed in Omaha. Bad weather out west @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/KSrurFi171 — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) June 24, 2021

Where to watch

Virginia vs No. 2 Texas

When: Undetermined (weather delay)

Where: TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

Broadcast:

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM