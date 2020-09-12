‘We Are One’ patch unveiled on Longhorns football jersey

Chris Tavarez/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earlier this week, Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said the team would wear a patch on its jersey in a statement of unity amid racial and social issues across the country.

The message “We Are One” was unveiled on social media Saturday as the statement that will be worn on the Longhorns’ jersey when Texas kicks off the season Saturday against UTEP at 7 p.m.

All Big 12 players will wear a “Unity” helmet sticker on the back of their helmets.

Texas will play “The Eyes of Texas” school song before and after Saturday’s game, a UT Athletics spokesperson told KXAN on Friday.

The school song has been a topic of discussion over the summer with its origins connected to the Confederacy and minstrel shows from the 1900s

