Watson’s heroics lead Houston to wild playoff win against Buffalo

HOUSTON (KXAN) — It couldn’t end in 60 minutes. Saturday’s wildcard clash between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills deserved overtime to be fully understood.

The Houston Texans are moving on with a 22-19 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills for the first playoff victory of the NFL season.

If New England wins Saturday night, Houston will face the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. If Tennessee wins Saturday night, the Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in next week’s AFC divisional round.

After being shutout in the first half, it looked like the Texans were in for another postseason disappointment at home.

Houston trailed Indianapolis 21-0 after the first half in last year’s wildcard game, and couldn’t comeback in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s first postseason game losing to the Colts 21-7.

This year, Watson was Houston’s hero throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown while also running for 55 yards and a score.

In overtime, Watson escaped two potential Buffalo sackers and completed a 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones taking the Texans to the Buffalo 11-yard line and essentially to the AFC Divisional Round.

Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed the 28-yard field goal for the victory.

Houston scored 19 straight points in the second half to seize a 19-16 lead over Buffalo.

The final minutes of the fourth quarter included chaos.

Quarterback Josh Allen led Buffalo down the field for a potential tying field goal with less than two minutes to go, but was sacked on back-to-back plays to end the threat.

The second sack happened on 4th-and-27 from the Texans 42-yard line.

On the next drive, Houston failed to clinch the game on a short fourth down attempt at the Bills’ 30-yard line. Buffalo used all three of its timeouts to preserve the clock and stopped Watson on a QB sneak to get one last chance with 1:16 remaining.

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka hit the game-tying field goal with 10 seconds left for the 19-19 tie.

Buffalo led 13-0 at halftime after dominating the first 30 minutes. The Bills defense harassed Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with four sacks. Buffalo made an early statement going 75 yards on the opening drive capped off by a touchdown reception by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

John Brown hit Allen wide open down the left sideline for the game’s first score.

Buffalo added two field goals from Hauschka for the 13-0 early lead.