Watson feasts on Detroit’s defense for 41-25 Thanksgiving win

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 26: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (KXAN) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson delivered on Thanksgiving Day, leading the Houston Texans to back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2020 season. Houston made its first appearance in one of the NFL’s annual Thanksgiving Day games in eight years against the Detroit Lions.

Watson feasted, throwing four touchdowns and the Texans defense created three Lions turnovers for the 41-25 win. Houston’s J.J. Watt started the scoring, returning a Matthew Stafford interception for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Lions fumbled on their next two possessions as Houston built out a 13-7 lead.

The Lions capitalized after a C.J. Prosise fumble as Adrian Peterson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Lions the 14-13 lead. However, Houston bounced right back with Watson’s 33-yard touchdown to Duke Johnson. Up 20-14, the Texans didn’t relinquish the lead.

Watson hit receiver Will Fuller V often in the second half. The duo connected for two long touchdowns in the fourth quarter, turning the game into a blowout. Fuller finished with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson threw for over 300 yards for the sixth time this season, completing 17 passes for 318 yards against the Lions. Watson also threw a touchdown pass to Prosise.

The Texans (4-7) have rebounded from a difficult start to the season and the firing of head coach Bill O’Brien to win three of their last four games. Houston started the year with a 1-6 record and fired O’Brien after a winless start in the first four games of the regular season. Romeo Crennel is 4-3 as the interim head coach of the Texans.

Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 6.