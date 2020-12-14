Watson all by himself as Texans lose 36-7 to Bears

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Deshaun Watson did everything he could for the Houston Texans but it wasn’t enough. Not nearly enough with Houston’s defense stumbling through another awful performance.

Watson passed for 219 yards and a touchdown, but the Texans were shredded by Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears in a 36-7 loss.

The NFL’s 30th-ranked defense coming into the weekend yielded 23 first downs and 410 yards to one of the league’s worst offenses.

David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage. Watson was sacked a career-high tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack.

The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. Trubisky buried the Texans in the first half by throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.