WATCH: Westlake faces playoff rematch with Brandeis in region championship

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Westlake and San Antonio Brandeis know this setting quite well.

The Chaparrals and Broncos are back in the same location at San Antonio’s Alamodome playing against each other for a region championship for the second straight season. In 2018, Westlake came away with a dominating 26-0 win over Brandeis.

This live-stream is only available to viewers in the Austin market

Westlake and Brandeis will meet Friday at 7:30 p.m. to decide the 6A-Division 2 Region 4 final. Westlake will be looking to reach the 6A state semifinals for the third straight season and make its fourth appearance in the last five years.

The Chaparrals continue to be led by an excellent defense that has allowed a touchdown or less in 10 of 13 games this season. Last week, Weslaco East scored two touchdowns on the Chaps, but both came in the fourth quarter with Westlake leading 45-0.

Brandeis looks to be even better in 2019 after running through its schedule undefeated. The Broncos (13-0) won the District 28-6A title. Brandeis defeated Edinburg Vela 21-14 in the region semifinal round last week.