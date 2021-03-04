WATCH: Texas Tech’s student manager enters game, draws charge on senior night

Texas Tech’s Ty Larson (30) smiles after drawing a charge during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Lubbock, Texas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Tech’s senior student manager Ty Larson made the most of his chance to play high-level, Division 1 college basketball.

On Thursday, with the Red Raiders running out the final seconds of a blowout win over Iowa State, Larson entered the game and pulled off a play that surely made head coach Chris Beard smile.

With 27 seconds to go, Larson planted himself in the paint and took a charge on Iowa State’s Javan Johnson, creating a rowdy celebration with the home crowd and his teammates on the bench during the Red Raiders’ senior night.

Beard, who called timeout to get the team manager in the game, said he talked to Larson years ago about giving him a chance to play on his senior night, according to KLBK-TV in Lubbock.

Larson, from Douglas, Wyoming, is in his second season with the Red Raiders basketball program. He played junior college basketball at Eastern Wyoming College, according to his bio on Texas Tech’s website. He hopes to be a college basketball coach.

