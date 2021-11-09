Watch, official introduction of Joey McGuire as new football coach of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics scheduled an introduction of Joey McGuire as the next head football coach. The introduction was set for noon Tuesday.

“McGuire … has spent the previous five seasons helping build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender following a legendary career at Cedar Hill High School,” Texas Tech said on Monday.

