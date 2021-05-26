WATCH: Matthew McConaughey leads Austin FC supporters in chants at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In case there was any doubt, Matthew McConaughey wants you to know he takes his job as Austin FC’s Minister of Culture seriously.

On Tuesday, with different supporter groups inside of Q2 stadium to practice their chants, the part owner and MoC surprised fans with an appearance on the pitch.

With a green bandana wrapped around his head and a black Austin Football Club shirt on, McConaughey led the supporters in a couple of different chants. The first had everyone beating their chests and humming like he did in “The Wolf of Wall Street”. The second was a call and response cheer with him shouting “Verde” into the megaphone with the fans answering “Listos”.

This was all done in preparation for Austin FC’s home opener on June 19, when they host the San Jose Earthquakes.

Right now, the Live Oaks need all the support they can get, though. They’ve lost three straight, including a 1-0 decision at Nashville on Sunday. This Sunday, they take on Seattle. The Sounders are undefeated with a 5-0-2 record and lead all of MLS with 17 points.