WATCH: Longhorns arrive in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in San Antonio to prepare for Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl against No. 11 Utah.

While Utah arrived in San Antonio on Christmas Day, the Longhorns waited until Friday to make the trip to South Texas. The Texas players were given a holiday break from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

Texas is coming into this contest with uncertainty after a major shuffle on the coaching staff. Texas head coach Tom Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and reassigned offensive coordinator Tim Beck following a 7-5 regular season.

Safeties coach Craig Naivar is the interim defensive coordinator for the Alamo Bowl. Offensive line coach Herb Hand was designated as the offensive coaches spokesperson for the upcoming media availabilities, but Herman is expected to call plays for the Longhorns.

Utah took a precipitous fall to land in San Antonio coming up a win shy of the College Football Playoff.

The Utes had a great chance of making the playoff if it had beaten Oregon in the Pac 12 Championship. Utah seemed to be a likely candidate for a marquee New Year’s Six game, but was passed over by Penn State in the rankings.