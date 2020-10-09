LIVE: Westlake extends its lead with quick scores in the 3rd quarter for 37-0 advantage on Del Valle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake football puts its undefeated record on the line against Del Valle in the start of district play Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

You can watch the game on KBVO-TV or on livestream at KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Chaps have opened the 2020 season with complete performances in the first two games, outscoring Schertz-Clemens and Waco Midway 109-7. Del Valle started its season with a 28-13 win against Round Rock McNeil and a 44-27 loss to Liberty Hill last week.

Del Valle had the first real chance of the game after forcing a fumble of Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik. Del Valle defensive lineman Jayden Cofield returned the fumble to the Westlake 25-yard line. The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on the great field position, turning the ball back over on downs to Westlake.

Westlake scored first on the following possession on a seven-yard run by Zane Minors for his fifth touchdown of the season. After a missed extra point, the Chaps lead 6-0.

Charlie Barnett extended Westlake’s lead to 9-0 with a field goal. The Westlake offense chewed up nearly half of the second quarter with a five-minute touchdown drive that ended with a designed Cade Klubnik four-yard touchdown run — his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Minors scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a highlight reel-worthy 32-yard run, taking Westlake into the locker room with a 23-0 halftime lead.

Westlake extended its lead quickly in the third quarter while working with a short field. Westlake receiver Jaden Greathouse made a great catch in double coverage for a 28-yard score and a 37-0 Chaps lead.

Westlake football schedule

  • Sept. 25 Westlake vs. Schertz-Clemens (stream only)
  • Oct. 2 Westlake vs. Waco Midway
  • Oct. 9 Del Valle vs. Westlake
  • Oct. 16 Westlake vs. San Marcos
  • Oct. 23 Westlake vs. Bowie
  • Oct. 30 Hays vs. Westlake
  • Nov. 6 Westlake vs. Akins
  • Nov. 20 Austin High vs. Westlake
  • Nov. 27 Westlake vs. Lake Travis

