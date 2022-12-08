SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are going back to San Antonio to play in the Alamo Bowl.

The No. 20 Longhorns will face the No. 12 Washington Huskies of the Pac-12. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m., Dec. 29.

It’s the fifth time in the past 10 years the Longhorns have been in the Alamo Bowl, and it’s the seventh time since 2010 they’ve played in a bowl game held in the state of Texas.

Texas head coach Sarkisian and the Longhorns’ bowl opponent have some history.

Sarkisian was the Huskies’ head coach from 2009-13. He had a 34-29 record in Seattle and led the Huskies to four bowl games in five seasons. He left to take the head coaching job at Southern California prior to the Fight Hunger Bowl in 2013, which the Huskies won 31-16 over Sarkisian’s team from his playing days, Brigham Young.