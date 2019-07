ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) -- Stuck in the depths of college football and the Big 12 Conference, Baylor feels like its getting close to being back on solid footing in Matt Rhule's third season.

When Rhule arrived on the Waco campus, the Baylor roster was in shambles. The coaching staff only had six offensive linemen at their disposal when they arrived. Hardly enough to compete in a Power Five conference and it showed during Rhule's first season.