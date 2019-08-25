WATCH LIVE: Capital City Fight Night arrives on Austin’s big stage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Boxing returns to the big stage at the Erwin Center Saturday, August 24 with the Capital City Fight Night.

Promoter Keith Underwood says they’re taking a chance on a bigger venue after selling out previous fights at a smaller venue in south Austin.

Local boxer James Kirkland (32-2 record with 28 knockouts) will be back in the ring Saturday with goals to jump start his career with a comeback effort.

There are 12 scheduled fights on the card. The headline fight features Edward Ortiz against Jas Phipps with the World Boxing Council USNBC Silver Middleweight Title on the line.