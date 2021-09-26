WATCH: Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard field goal for last-second win

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (KXAN) — Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set a new NFL record with a 66-yard, game-winning field goal Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The former Texas Longhorn and Westlake High School graduate’s kick boomed toward the uprights before hitting the crossbar and bouncing over for the make as the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter. Tucker’s historic kick sets the record by two yards.

Matt Prater previously held the record with a 64-yard kick for the Denver Broncos in 2013. Tucker’s previously longest field goal was 61, which coincidentally helped the Ravens beat the Lions in 2013.

On Sunday, Tucker showed he was mortal, missing a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter. He’ll have to settle for a 4-5 kicking day and the NFL record for longest-ever made field goal.