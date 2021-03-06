WATCH: Jordan Spieth sinks hole-in-one, casually celebrates with caddie

Jordan Spieth follows his approach shot to the ninth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Florida (KXAN) — Jordan Spieth’s third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational got off to a cracking start Saturday.

After a birdie to start the day, Spieth lined up at the second hole, a 222 yard, par three, trailing the leaders by three strokes. His tee shot didn’t particularly start where he wanted it to go, but it stopped in the absolutely perfect spot for a hole-in-one.

You can watch Spieth’s ace in the video below.

Even for an event with limited fan attendance, Spieth’s celebration was fairly muted after the ace. He casually high-fived his caddie, Michael Greller, and fist bumped with his playing partner, Justin Rose, before pointing to the crowd that was there to witness it.

The second hole is rated as one of the more difficult holes on the course this week. Broadcaster Jimmy Roberts said he was planning to discuss the challenges of the hole as Spieth aced it. Spieth got a great bounce and roll toward the pin. The shot got him to within a shot of the lead.

No matter how it happened, Spieth is now solidly in contention for his first PGA Tour victory in nearly four years. He finished -4 for the day and is now in a tie for fourth at -9, heading into Sunday’s final round.

Spieth has started the 2021 season strong with three top 20 finishes, including top five finishes at the Phoenix Open and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in two weeks.