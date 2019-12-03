WATCH: Former US soccer star joins Austin FC to build club’s roster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team star Claudio Reyna will be building a roster in Austin. Reyna is joining Austin FC as the team’s Sporting Director in charge of all soccer operations with the club.

Reyna was previously teammates with Austin FC’s head coach Josh Wolff.

Reyna is considered one of the most accomplished American soccer players of all time. He competed professionally from 1994 to 2008. He played midfield in 282 games scoring 23 goals. Additionally, he is one of three Americans to ever be named on a FIFA World Cup All-Star team.

Reyna and Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt are meeting with the media Tuesday for Reyna’s first official appearance in the role.