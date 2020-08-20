WATCH: College football classic 2006 Rose Bowl airing Friday at 7 p.m. on KXAN-TV

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a night that that will not only go down as the greatest game in Texas Longhorns football history, but is still considered by many to be the greatest college football game of all-time.

The 2006 BCS Championship game between Texas and USC was a classic from start to finish with legendary players and coaches at the legendary setting of the Rose Bowl.

On Friday, KXAN-TV will bring you a very special pregame show at 7 p.m., looking back at that historic January night over 14 years ago.

There will be coverage from all of the hype and excitement in the days leading up to the game at the Rose Bowl, as well as the emotion from the players and fans after the national championship victory.

KXAN has reaction from Longhorns players and former head coach Mack Brown about what that game means to them now and their thoughts on being part of history in a game considered to be the greatest of all-time.

At 7:30 p.m. you can watch the game in its entirety on KXAN.