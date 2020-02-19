WATCH: Bowie looks to playoffs after team manager makes shot in home finale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bowie boys basketball team will open the UIL 6A State playoffs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against San Antonio East Central at Johnson High School in Buda. No matter what happens with the rest of the season, one of the Bulldogs’ most memorable moments happened in their home finale Friday night.

Late in the 3rd quarter in their game against Lake Travis, senior Shea O’Reilly came into the game and knocked down a 3-pointer.

O’Reilly, a senior with Down syndrome, who played on the freshman B team and then has been a manager with the varsity team hit two 3-pointers in a 89-69 victory against the Cavaliers.

Bowie head coach Celester Collier said that he discussed the possibility of putting O’Reilly in the game with Lake Travis coach Clint Baty prior to the game. Baty was all for it.

“I owe a lot to coach Baty for agreeing to the plan,” Collier said.

O’Reilly is the fourth of four brothers to play for Collier at Bowie.

“We’re all better people to have him around the the program,” an emotional Collier told KXAN. “It couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

Bowie wrapped up the regular season with a 67-47 win at Del Valle on Tuesday to finish 24-8 and 11-5 in district play.