Want to see the future home of Austin FC? Check out the franchise’s construction cam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction crews at McKalla Place, the future home of Austin FC soccer, are making tremendous progress after nearly nine months of work in north Austin.

If you’re interested in watching the minute by minute progress of the stadium build, Austin FC is showing off its construction cam on its website so you can see each piece go into place. The live feed camera is perched atop The Copeland Apartment complex on Braker Lane, providing a great perspective of the massive facility.

While looking through the construction site on Sunday, it appears the skeleton for the stadium’s canopy is in place. The grand stands are also beginning to fully form.

The $240 million project is expected to take another 10 months to finish with a spring 2021 target for completion — right in time for the opening of Austin FC’s inaugural season. The club broke ground on the stadium in early September 2019 with star-studded appearances from Matthew McConaughey and other local leaders.

Austin FC is the 27th MLS franchise set to become the city’s first professional sports franchise.