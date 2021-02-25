Walk-off error gives Texas win over Texas State in home opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a game where defense dominated for both teams, it was an error that proved the difference in Texas’ 1-0 win over Texas State in eight innings.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, Mary Iakopo hit a ground ball to short, but Tara Oltmann’s throw to first sailed high. The error allowed Lauren Burke to come in from second to score the game’s only run.

The Longhorns will host the Lone Star State Invitational this weekend. They play a doubleheader on Friday, opening up against Sam Houston State and then Lamar. Texas then takes on Mississippi State on Saturday before wrapping up with another double header against Connecticut and Ole Miss on Sunday.