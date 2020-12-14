Wait, what? Longhorns could still play for Big 12 championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Somehow, someway — the Texas Longhorns could still play for the Big 12 championship next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to the Big 12, if either Oklahoma or Iowa State were unable to play in the game because of COVID-19 issues, the conference would find a replacement team for the game. Replacement team No. 1 would be the Texas Longhorns.

“The replacement will be selected by moving down the regular-season Conference standings in order of place finish, using the Conference tiebreaker process if needed,” a Big 12 spokesperson told KXAN on Sunday.

Even with a lower winning percentage, the Longhorns are the third place team in the Big 12 ahead of Oklahoma State. Each team has three conference losses and Texas has the head-to-head win against the Cowboys.

However, the Longhorns are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues that would need to be quelled before a championship game call-up.

On Thursday, Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said nine players and 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the week and are isolating, and an additional 14 players and 15 staff members are in quarantine due to contact tracing protocols.

Texas’ regular season finale at Kansas was canceled due to the outbreak within the Longhorns program.

The conference’s pandemic season protocols requires a competing team to have 53 eligible players. A player could miss a game due to a positive COVID-19 test or because of close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. A team can choose to play even if it’s below the minimum roster number, if it so desires. Walk-on players can also be included in the total.

As of now, Oklahoma and Iowa State will kick off at 11 a.m. in the conference title game on Saturday. If they can’t play, the Longhorns will be waiting in the wings.