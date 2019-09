ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Vista Ridge used a second half rally to stay undefeated and beat Westwood 49-43 Friday at Dragon Stadium.

Westwood led 28-26 after the first half, but Vista Ridge outscored the Warriors 20-0 in the third quarter.

Vista Ridge (4-0, 2-0 in District 13-6A) hosts Vandegrift next week. Westwood (2-2, 1-1) is at Round Rock next Friday.