Vista Ridge quarterback talks recruitment during pandemic as 5A, 6A schools return to play

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — There’s something special about the sights and sounds of high school football in Texas.

“I am just taking it all in because I know it is going to be my last time,” said Vista Ridge High School quarterback Kyle Brown.

It’s extra special for Kyle because his dad Todd, offensive coordinator for the Rangers, is also his coach.

“We have a really close relationship,” Todd said.

Both are ready to take the field on Thursday, but they weren’t always certain that would happen.

“A lot of us were a little worried,” Kyle said.

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped football, it just delayed it a little bit with 5A and 6A schools kicking off their seasons Thursday and Friday, but it has changed the way things are done. Safety is key to completing a season this year.

“The coaches and trainers have done a good job of making sure masks are up and everyone uses hand sanitizer,” Kyle said.

There are also changes in the world of recruiting. The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period for Division I schools through Jan. 1. The dead period means that prospective student-athletes are unable to take campus visits.

Kyle received an offer from Eastern Michigan, but before he could visit, his trip was cancelled.

“Two days before the flight was going, everything got shutdown,” Todd said.

Head coach Rodney Vincent says in the spring and summer, they sent out more film for their players who were looking to play at the next level. Now with football kicking off, there will be more opportunities to impress college scouts.

“We do have an opportunity to get these guys on the field and hopefully get some good film,” Vincent said.

Both coaches see the challenges as a learning experience.

“We talk about how precious each day is that we get to be together,” Vincent said.

Vista Ridge takes on Hays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.