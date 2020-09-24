Vista Ridge, Hays kick off the season in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The largest schools in Texas have been waiting a month to kickoff the high school football season. Finally, it’s game week for 5A and 6A schools across the state.

Vista Ridge against Hays, a pair of playoff teams from 2019, will be one of the first 6A match-ups of the season when they kickoff on Thursday night.

KBVO-TV will have a live broadcast of the game at 7 p.m. from Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park. You can watch the livestream on this page or on KBVO-TV.

The University Interscholastic League delayed the start of the season for the largest schools in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in the lower classifications were able to start the season in late August. With the pushed back start date, state champions for 5A and 6A likely won’t be crowned until January 2021.

In 2019, Vista Ridge and Hays navigated their way through their districts and into the playoffs before losing in the first round. Both teams finished with an 8-3 record.

In July, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to retire the Rebel mascot of Hays High School. The district is currently phasing out the Rebel through the removal of images on the school’s website and around the school building.

The mascot likely won’t be fully retired until the end of the 2020-21 school year due to the work involved in deciding and designing a new mascot.

The district says student-athletes will continue to play under the Rebel mascot for now, but leaders said those who are uncomfortable do not have to sport the mascot and can cover it up.

