Vince Young returns to Longhorns for new role in athletics department

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2005, file photo, Texas quarterback Vince Young looks to pass against Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Newly elected College Football Hall of Famers Darren McFadden, Vince Young and Lorenzo White never won the Heisman Trophy. Each was up for the award at a time when their credentials didn’t quite fit the voting trends. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns icon Vince Young is returning to the University of Texas athletics department to serve as a special assistant to athletics director Chris Del Conte. The national championship-winning quarterback confirmed the move on Twitter Monday.

Young wrote — “I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love!”

Fifteen years after he led Texas to the national championship, Young’s legendary football career lives on among the Longhorns fanbase. It’s likely Young will focus on community outreach and, of course, fundraising for the athletics department.

I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!🤘🏿 — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) February 2, 2021

This will be Young’s second role with Texas Athletics. In 2019, Young was fired from his part-time role with the university due to poor performance.

His firing letter was obtained by the Associated Press. Young was dismissed “for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university,” according to the AP.