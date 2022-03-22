AUSTIN (KXAN) — Masters champion and Austin’s own Sergio Garcia hosted a local family at Austin Country Club Tuesday before the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace saw Garcia at the practice putting green, working on his putting with some help from a 4-year-old boy named Rodrigo. Rodrigo is a Dell Children’s Medical Center patient currently battling leukemia.

In the video above, you can see Garcia help Rodrigo line up a putt and knock the ball into the cup.

Full practice day at @DellMatchPlay , but Sergio Garcia took some of his time with 4 year old Rodrigo, a Leukemia patient at Dell Children’s Hospital. Very cool. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/kIpMgPhqZf — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) March 22, 2022

Garcia is one of several golfers with Austin ties competing in this week’s match play tournament. Former Texas Longhorns golfers Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are also in the field.

Garcia is grouped with Collin Morikawa, Jason Kokrak and Robert MacIntrye. He tees off against Jason Kokrak Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. CDT.